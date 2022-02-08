Use of ivermectin against COVID-19 in CDMX was a “comprehensive public health strategy”: secretary Oliva López

The Health Secretary of the Government of the Mexico City ruled out that the use of ivermectin to treat patients with Mild COVID-19 has been carried out as part of an experiment or clinical trial.

In an interview for the program Joaquin Lopez-Doriga in Radius Formula the Secretary of Health of the capital, Oliva Lopez Arellanodefended the use of ivermectin.

He recalled that in 2020 there was little information on the treatment of COVID-19 and much interest in finding the usefulness of drugs to combat it, in addition to the fact that vaccines were not yet available.

For this reason, he said, CDMX Government designed a comprehensive COVID-19 care strategy that included the delivery of a kits with medications, including ivermectin.

It was not an experiment, nor was it a clinical trial. It was a comprehensive public health strategy. The Ministry of Health would never experiment with the population”, he sentenced.

Lopez Arellano He explained that for the inclusion of the ivermectin in the kit, an interinstitutional group of experiments maximized the potential benefit of its use over practically zero risk.

He indicated that at that time there was worldwide evidence of the drug’s potential usefulness against COVID-19.

We are talking about a very safe medicine that, at the correct doses, at doses prescribed by doctors – which is how it was made – is very safe. It has practically no side effects and has also been used successfully to treat various parasites and many diseases, ”he said.

The capital’s Health Secretary explained that when the drug was included in the treatment of mild COVID-19, several countries, including India, Spain, Brazil, Bolivia and Peru, had been using it for months.

By last, olive lopez stated that although the who and the FDA They discourage the use of ivermectin against COVID-19“does not (it) prohibit”.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital