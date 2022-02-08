Uriel Antuna admits that he was on duty in Chivas

Midtime Editorial

Uriel Antuna scored his second goal with Blue Cross to show that his adaptation is going from strength to strength, a situation that led him to remember his time at Chivas was not as he would have liked.

Disdained by the rojiblanco team, today El Brujo looks looser in his new clubwhere he does not appear on the right wing as he used to and now he moves all over the front, which has given him the possibility of having more options to generate danger.

“I’m happy, happy to be here. And I had always been fighting to be at my highest level and although things had not been going well for me, I have always been fighting to the maximum to be at that level that maybe I was left to duty in my previous team“He commented in an interview with Fox Sports.

“I have always been working to be at my highest level, although it is true sometimes circumstances that don’t happenbut you always have to be working to be ready when the opportunity arises,” he added.

Abram already debuted as celestial

Meanwhile, the defender louis abramwho made his debut in the Liga MX when he came on as a substitute at minute 77 for Bryan Anglepointed out that his adaptation is going well, already wanting to continue taking steps in his new club.

“The team did very well, we’re still at the top. The adaptation has been very good, the companions received me very well“, he commented.