Unrecognizable: Sean Penn’s new look that left everyone speechless

More than one spectator will rub their eyes when they see Sean Penn in his role in the series Gaslit. It is that both the actor and his partner on the show, Julia Roberts, underwent intense make-up sessions in order to play Martha and John Mitchell, Attorney General of the United States during the Watergate scandal.

At the time of the journalistic revelations that marked the beginning of what would be Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency of the United States, Mitchell, who was also his personal friend, was 61 years old, and he looked very different from Sean Penn..

Therefore, the protagonist of Milk He had to intervene his appearance in different ways to get closer to his character: going through the stylist left him a little overweight and with very little hair to personify the dark American officialwho ended up being sentenced for the Watergate scandal in 1977 to 19 months in prison after being found guilty by a jury of the crimes of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, perjury and false statement.

Sean Penn’s transformation for his new role in ‘Gaslit’

This is the story that tells Gaslitbut also that of a love. Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, the wife of the Attorney General who began making the accusations against Nixon public. after his bodyguard was one of the detainees of the group that had entered to rob the offices of the Democratic National Committee in 1972. It would later be discovered that behind that group were the President himself and the then Attorney General, worried about the electoral campaign .

Julia Roberts also added a few years in makeup to play Martha Mitchell in Gaslit Starz

It was the beginning of the Watergate scandal, and Martha, one of the first voices to denounce it, would be unfairly ridiculed and sidelined while her husband, played in Gaslit by Sean Penn, he was torn between his political and marital allegiance.

The film will then try to tell one of the most repeated themes in American cinema – the Watergate scandal – through the stories of the secondary characters that made up Richard Nixon’s entourage. The roles then cover somewhat forgotten characters from those events, and among the main cast of Gaslit selected to represent them will be Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell.

Gaslit is directed by Matt Ross, and is based on the podcast Slow Burnadapted by Robbie Pickering as creator, executive producer and showrunner. The premiere of the series is scheduled for April 24, and will be available on the Starz platform. In Argentina, Starz is available as a service channel AppleTV.