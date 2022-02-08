Trailer for ‘The Dropout’, the Hulu miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried – Video

In March, one of the most recurring television themes will be the stories of the rise and fall of large companies. At Movistar + we will see how the first season of ‘Super Pumped’ progresses, focused on Uber; on Apple TV + the focus will be on WeWork with ‘WeCrashed’; Y Hulu will dissect the Theranos scandal with ‘The Dropout’the miniseries that will be released in Spain through Disney +.

Although in our country there is still no release date, in the United States this production based on real events will be released on March 3. Its protagonist is Amanda Seyfried, who plays Elizabeth Holmes, whose visionary idea of ​​blood testing turned out to be an outright scam. Before her deception was uncovered, she became a billionaire businesswoman capable of capturing the attention of an entire industry, but the balloon did not take long to burst.

The showrunner of ‘The Dropout’ is Elizabeth Meriwether, screenwriter of ‘Single Parents’ and ‘Bless This Mess’. The cast also includes Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, Lisa Gay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston and Michaela Watkins, who are part of a story that reflects on excessive ambitions in a world of constant triumphs and setbacks.