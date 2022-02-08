Tom Holland, the boy from ‘The Impossible’ who just bought a 4 million house with Zendaya: how tall is he and why is he a friend of El Rubius

Tom Holland is visiting Spain for a few days to present Uncharted, his last film release. The star has been seen visiting Barcelonawhere he has attended the premiere and that has called “my home away from home” in an Instagram post. Rivers of fans awaited him there, followers of both the saga spider-man like his relationship with Zendaya, a love that began precisely on the set of this film.

“I have been here many times. I have traveled to Barcelona a lot for holidays, for work, to visit friends and I feel very comfortable in the city. Like I am at home away from home and the fans here are great. The Gothic quarter is impressive The architecture is wonderful, the beach and the nightlife is something that I have enjoyed very much in Barcelona. I’m delighted to be here and I hope to return again soon”, assured the actor, 25 yearsin an interview with La Vanguardia.

On his tour of Spain he also plans to stop in Madrid, where he will go “to have fun at the Hormiguero” with Pablo Motos.

Friend of J. Bayona, with whom he worked in The impossible

Tom Holland and John Anthony Bayonne They have a great relationship since they worked together in The impossiblea film in which the actor played one of the three children of a family that was surprised by the 2004 indian tsunami.

The story is based on the tragic experience of Dr. María Velón, who was spending the Christmas holidays with her family at a resort. Tom Holland I was only 13 years old when he took on this role.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, a love that was born on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the details that has touched the hearts of the youngest fans is that the love of Tom Holland and Zendaya was born during the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both gave life to a couple in fiction, but lThe sparks and the connection went from script to reality despite the fact that the same production of the film warned them about “getting distracted” behind the cameras. What’s more, there were precedents.

The other two leading couples of the first Spider-Man movies also suffered a crush during filming. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst they fell in love in 2001 and then they did Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who maintained no more and no less than five years of relationship. Were Zendaya and Tom destined to fall in love? Be that as it may, neither of them confirmed their courtship until they were seen together last June.

“When you’re really in love and you care about someone, you wish you could live it just for yourself. Loving someone is something sacred and very special; everyone wants to live and enjoy the love between two people”, said Zendaya about this silence during the beginning of their relationship.

A house of 4 million with Zendaya

international media like The Mirror suggest that the couple would have taken another step in their relationship by becoming owners of their first home. According to this, the couple would have acquired a spectacular mansion valued at 4 million dollars in Richmond, southwest London, hometown of Tom Holand.

“They are delighted with the property and their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be London.where Tom grew up. Everyone is excited for them,” a source told this same medium, which maintains that the couple will invest more than $350,000 to set up a gym, a movie theater and make different reforms.

He is shorter than Zendaya: how tall is he?

They have posed together in photocalls without caring about their height difference, a gesture that shows that Tom Holland and Zendaya They don’t care about prejudice. That he is shorter than her has been, over the years, a reason for ridicule or ridicule, but that is over. Couples like this one throw this type of convention to the ground.





Zendaya and Tom Holland // Gtres





He measures 1.73 and she 1.79 cm. There is only six centimeters difference between them. In addition, during the promotional tour of spider-manthe actress assured that the idea of ​​male partners should be higher than female is “absurd and misogynistic”.

Why is he a friend of El Rubius

Curious as it may seem, Tom Holland and El Rubius have known each other since they coincided on the set of Uncharted, film that was shot in Barcelona and in which the well-known youtuber had the opportunity to make a cameo.





Tom Holland and El Rubius during filming // El Rubius





Some photos of their moment together when the cameras were turned off have circulated on social networks, but the interpreter also took care to send a challenge to the content creator as part of the promotion of the film. “Watch your back, someone else is looking for the treasure. Are you ready to make history? Your friend, Tom Holland,” he told Rubius in a letter that the Sony Pictures team assured him was real.