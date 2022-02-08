Tom Holland is a fan of Andrew Garfield, The Amazing Spider-Man 3

It was more than evident the great success that Spider-Man: No Way Home had in theaters, this has satisfied all those fans who longed to see the three actors who had starred in the Spider-Man movies.

see to Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfieldbecame quite an experience that met the expectations of the followers of the arachnid.

But as always, by satisfying a need, it marks the beginning of new ones, and that is why many followers have already been seen asking for a third installment of The Amazing Spider-Manstarring the actor Andrew Garfield.

Just after the film was released in theaters, the actors have been seen Tom Holland Y Andrew Garfield, very nearby. In fact, the Hollandhas mentioned on several occasions that he admires the work of garfield and it is precisely for this reason that he has embarked on a journey of media support together with the fans, to achieve a third installment of the franchise.

Trying to hope Sony and that he decides to shoot a third installment of The Amazing Spider-Man 3which at the time, was canceled due to the results of the second installment, but Holland he doesn’t look discouraged about it.

And that’s how, Tom Holland just declared to comic book that he also wants the film to be made and offers his full support to Andrew Garfield:

“I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to come to terms with the character and the studio, you know, to win back the general public”mentioned the actor.

A general argument is that we need to look at how it is that the spider-man from garfield deal with the consequences of losing Gwen Stacywho was introduced by Emma Stone; although it was probably to avoid this that the scene where Andrew Garfield save to MJ from Zendayain Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“That scene where he saved Zendaya, like the reactions from the fans in the theater, was so spectacular. So should Sony decide to do that? They would have my full support and obviously Andrew too.”concluded Holland.

So far, there is nothing certain about whether a third installment of The Amazing Spider-Manso it only remains to wait, yes Sony listen to Tom and your followers, or simply turn the page.