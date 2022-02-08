Tom Holland believed that Mark Wahlberg tried to seduce him with an adult toy

Uncharted: Off the Map opens in theaters next week and press interviews are at an all-time high. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg meet up to talk about the film with Access and they tackle a rather peculiar topic. The 25-year-old actor believed that Mark she tried to seduce him after giving him a massage gun, believing it to be some kind of sex toy. Fans on social networks can not believe it.

In recent years, Tom Holland He has become one of the most famous stars in Hollywood. Her passage through the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Spider-Man placed him in the highest leagues of entertainment and now everyone surrenders to her step. Uncharted is the next movie on his list and promises to be a blockbuster next weekend, perhaps ensuring the start of a saga under his name. Now, the Access interviewer is perplexed by the revelation of this episode between Tom, Mark and a massage gun:

Mark Wahlberg was very nice and gave me a massage gun when I left his house in Los Angeles and took me back to my hotel. At the time I was confused as to what kind of massage gun that was, I had never seen one and I thought it was for self pleasure, and I thought, “Mark Wahlberg was giving me a ride home for reasons other than being a gentleman. ” I didn’t know you and this is Hollywood, baby, who knows what’s going to happen?

Uncharted: Off the Map is the film adaptation of the popular video game saga developed by Naughty Dog. Holland plays the famously cunning Nathan Drake at a youthful age, who is hired by Victor “Sully” Sullivan, an expert treasure hunter seeking to recover Ferdinand Magellan’s centuries-old fortune. Just like the games, the movie Uncharted is packed with action and excitement, plus it assures Holland a big role in the movie industry with a character drawn from an already well-loved franchise.

Even if Holland did not convince some fans to be the right Nathan Drake, in the coming weeks he will have the opportunity to show that he lives up to the hero and that he deserves to be in more productions of this type. Tom is coming off an impressive run with Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, a film that swept the box office globally and easily became the most successful of 2021. Although his trilogy at Sony and in the MCU has ended, that does not mean that we will not see more about him: the studios are already preparing a new compendium of Spider-Man adventures with him for years to come and that’s just what fans want to see.

Uncharted: Off the Map is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Land of Zombies – 90%, Venom- 35%) and it is a new attempt to show that movies based on video games can be done well. In more or less recent years we’ve had good industry-inspired productions like Sonic The Movie – 89%, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69% o Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28% and little by little the studies are understanding the rules that must be followed to be successful in the effort. Perhaps Uncharted is better than we expect and ends up being the revelation of the beginning of the year. At the moment, its mission is to succeed at the box office in the midst of the pandemic; with Tom Holland as a main star it doesn’t sound too complicated. It opens on February 17.

