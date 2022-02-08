Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s chat for Spider-Man is still active

Spider-Man: No Way Home is without a doubt the most important film of the webslinger of Tom Holland till the date. A work that fits within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that brings together under one roof three generations of the character of Stan Lee, with their respective protagonists and villains. The film of jon watts is about to surpass Avatar at the box office in the United States and, in general, we are talking about the sixth highest-grossing project in the history of cinema. Besides being, of course, the biggest success of Sony Pictures.

Although Spider-Man fever continues to rage, Holland is now promoting the Spider-Man movie. Unchartedthe adaptation of the Naughty Dog video games that will tell the beginnings of this young thief accompanied by Sully, whom he plays here Mark Wahlberg. In a recent interview, however, Holland has given more details about Spider-Man: No Way Home and the relationship he has with Maguire and Garfield, the other two actors who also donned their wall-crawler suit in the project.

Eternal love

The actor has now assured that the chat group he had with the two artists is still very much alive and is still open:

the #SpiderMan group chat with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire is still going and they all love each other. #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/w9kjLjzWj2 Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) February 8, 2022

Holland says the group stays more or less active, with chats every few days discussing the hits the movie is racking up. That keeps the actors together, it seems, and is a sign that they have a healthy friendship. It’s time to move on and now focus on future projects, with The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for Andrew Garfield getting louder, with Tobey Maguire watching his Spider-Man 4 and with Tom Holland with that Uncharted in the firmament.

