Tito Villa explodes against the Liga MX referees for the two penalties not charged to Cruz Azul vs. León

Cruz Azul had a forceful and effective night and defeated Club León 1-0 in Guanajuato. But the referee did not take two penalties for the Machine.

Cruz Azul achieved the task, added three, returned to the top of the standings (shared with Puebla and Atlas), remains undefeated in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, after defeat Club León 1-0, for matchday 4, as a visitor at the Nou Camp stadium.

The only goal of the night was converted by Uriel Antuna in the 29th minutein a shot inside the area, and in a party that was plagued by controversies. Mainly, for the two penalties that Víctor Alfonso Cáceres did not charge in favor of the Machine: one for a foul on Rafael Baca, another for the hand of William Tesillo.

Both plays were reviewed by the VAR, but finally the whistler decided not to charge Cruz Azul because he considered that Rafa’s move was an exaggeration by the cement worker, while the hand would have been involuntary. The referees in social networks had divided opinions on the mattersince for some it was criminal.

Emanuel Villa, one of the most staunch excellests in social networks, shot at the judges for the two penalties that were not given to the Machine. Moreover, the TUDN sports analyst He asked Marco Antonio Rodríguez, one of the most popular former whistlers in the country, to explain why those charges were fine facts.

“Armed robbery… I understand referees less and less! Explain to me @ChiquimarcoMx this last one! Very clear penalty!”expressed Tito, who exploded after seeing the injustice that Cruz Azul was suffering in Guanajuato this Monday.