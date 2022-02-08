“Tiger King”: the furious docuseries of 2020 had its sequels and is now preparing a version with actors that promises another success

“Tiger King”, the Netflix documentary that was a real rage in 2020. (Report by Santiago García)

When in 2020 the world’s viewers were more at home than ever, there was a documentary series that drove everyone crazy and caused a global furor. It was about tiger king (Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness) and in seven episodes it told the incredible true story of a character that seemed fictional and yet was real: Joe Exotic. Not even the filmmakers of the documentary, Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode, they could foresee the dimension of the success that the series would have. No doubt they understood that they had discovered a gold mine by exploring the world of big cat zoos and the unusual and sinister fauna of the characters behind them, but tiger king it is as surprising as it is disturbing, a finding that the pandemic knew how to enhance as a phenomenon.

The protagonist of “Tiger King” is Joe Exotic. (Netflix)

The protagonist is Joe Exotic, caretaker and owner of the exotic animal park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The place, also known as GW Zoo, it is the kingdom of Joe, a magnetic character in every way. It is about a madman, a true eccentric, a man who never abandoned his eighties hairstyle, who loves guns, who has uncontrolled narcissism, who dreams of being a star in Hollywood, country music and anywhere he wants. allows him to exhibit himself as a divo. He has his own reality show and although he is surrounded by a very conservative world, he is open and happily gay. But he is not a pretty crazy person, although at times it causes laughter, at the beginning of the series we know that he is in prison for having hired someone to assassinate his greatest enemy: Carole Baskinthe other great character of the series.

The series shows the secret world of those who profit from the big cats. (Netflix)

An anti-hero and a villain who claims to be the opposite of her enemy but who is as suspicious of something shady as Joe has. Baskin owns an animal sanctuary and claims to be the kindest, most generous person, the opposite of animal abusers and the business behind them. Because in addition to Joe Exotic, the series shows the secret world of those who profit from big cats, without any scruples and in full view of everyone. The gang of characters that has tiger king it seems like an exaggerated caricature of any group of dangerous outcasts that fiction has ever depicted. The whole world that unfolds in front of the spectators is addictive and that has been its great success.

Carole Baskin is Joe Exotic’s biggest enemy in “Tiger King.” (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

But is it a rigorous and serious series to be taken literally? So much fun has a price and it is clear that documentary rigor is the great fallen martyr in the name of the purest entertainment. The series plays on the edge and knows it, but viewers are grateful. The first season has seven episodes and a fake eighth that I advise you not to watch, because it’s not part of the series, it’s just a big zoom where various people chat about the series, it’s crazy that only the pandemic can explain, better skip that and move on to the second season. The five episodes of the second part do not contribute much, but they have more information and add some madness. With Joe Exotic in jail we lose the main character and that makes too big of a difference. But the fury of tiger king it doesn’t end there.

Joe Exotic provides more statements from prison in “Tiger King 2.” (Credits/Netflix)

The love for the losers that the series shows caused all kinds of fanaticism and followers and Netflix did not want to release the phenomenon. Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (2021) is a spin-off of tiger king which is also directed by Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode. And in three episodes tells the story of Bhagawan Doc antleone of the most important characters in the series about Joe Exotic.

In this case, the tone does not have any humor because a large part of the accusations have to do with the link between Antle and underage women, as well as dealings related to drug trafficking. Pedophilia, various abuses, drug trafficking and insinuations of homicide are topics that appear here but with very little rigor, which ends up playing against him, although it confirms the sinister side of that world. Antle admitted some behavior in her past, but denies the most serious of what is said in this new documentary series.

“Doc” Antle is the protagonist of a spin-off of “Tiger King”. (Netflix)

And the icing on the cake is undoubtedly the fictional version of the story. If the documentary could be questioned for its rigor, turning it into a script solves the problem, although we will see if fiction manages to overcome reality or if it is the other way around. Joe vs. Carole (2022) is an 8-episode miniseries that premieres in the United States on March 3 and retells the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

At one point there was talk of Nicolas Cage for the leading role, but finally he is the actor and director John Cameron Mitchell who plays Exotic and none other than Kate McKinnon will be Baskin. The multi-award winning actress Saturday night Live She is also the creator of the series, so it is expected to be a black comedy true to her style as a comedian. The role of Carole Baskin’s husband is played by Kyle MacLachlan, David Lynch’s favorite actor, star of Twin Peaksthe only series that has more crazy people per scene than Tiger King. What is seen in the trailer promises to be spectacular, so we will have to wait for its premiere in Latin America as soon as possible.

John Cameron Mitchell stars as Joe Exotic, the eccentric and controversial tiger breeder who went to prison for the attempted murder of Carole Baskin. (peacock)

