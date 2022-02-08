This “yogi” has sparked comparisons with Camila Cabello after leading a ritual with Shawn Mendes

Singer Shawn Mendes approaches another woman who bears a strong resemblance to “Havana” singer Camila Cabello. The performer was spotted in Hawaii with a YouTube yogi named Hitomi Mochizuki, and the two were involved in a rather intimate-looking ritual.

Even from the pose they struck, it’s hard to tell what was going on during this beachside ritual. The pop star sat cross-legged on a towel and the yoga instructor knelt in front of him as they came face to face and simultaneously inhaled what appears to be a shamanic medicine called Rapé from two ends of the same pipe.

They then covered their noses after inhaling from the pipe and looked at each other while touching their fingers. The singer and yogi made intense eye contact as they finished the ritual. The two dressed comfortably for the occasion, as Shawn sported a gray tank top, sweatpants, and a tie-dyed scarf around his neck, while Hitomi sported a navy blue crop top and gray biker shorts.

Shawn Mendes is reconciling with nature

Shawn and Camila split in November 2021 after two years of dating, and rumors of reconciliation began to surface after the breakup when the two were spotted together in Miami. Everything looked good between the two as they strolled side by side while taking their dog Tarzan for a walk.

However, the chance of rekindling their romance is fading, as Shawn seems to be exploring other options, while coming to terms with nature in special rituals. For her part, Camila recently visited a sex shop, so she may also be entertaining herself with new experiences.