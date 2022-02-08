This was the reappearance on the streets of Angelina Jolie and her daughter

Angelina Jolie has very little time for day-to-day chores. The actress of the new tank “Eternals” he looks for the gaps to enjoy with his children and to be able to accompany them to do their usual purchases.

It is known that there is no better plan for Angelina Jolie to spend quality time with her older daughter as they share several tastes in clothing. These days the actress reappeared in Los Angeles accompanied by her inseparable Zahara.

Jolie and her daughter Zahara. Source: Instagram @angelinajoliecenter

The 17-year-old teenager could be seen with a new look of intense blue extensions that have a light turquoise gradient at the end of their ends, which is a trend in the hair of young celebrities.

On this shopping trip, the daughter Angelina Jolie de The teenager opted for black ripped jeans at the knee, which accentuated her figure. Defying the wave of polar cold, Zahara was without a coat, she walked next to the actress, wearing only a gray sleeveless shirt and a short white cardigan. Tacos are not to the liking for shopping trips, so matching sneakers.

For her part, I can see her Jolie with his characteristic elegance dressed in a caramel-colored wool coat that he tied at the waist. Beneath it she wore black capri pants and her flat sandals for added comfort, on a girls’ afternoon window-shopping.

The great Hollywood star completed her outfit with glasses, her black mask, while her hair this time did not look loose, on the contrary, she preferred to collect it in an improvised bun.