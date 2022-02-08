This medical student saved the life of a person in Albacete

Last Friday, January 28, Álvaro Belmonte Lomas, a fifth-year Natural Medicine student from Albacete, was honored at the Albacete Provincial Police Station, who was awarded the Spanish Police Foundation Prize for Human Values ​​on September 23 in Valladolid, with occasion of the institutional acts celebrated on the occasion of the festivity of the Patrons of the National Police, the Holy Guardian Angels.

On May 6 last year this student from Albacete, Álvaro Belmonte, had just left a public library and was on his way home when he found a police intervention in full swing. The agents of the National Police tried to assist a seriously injured person during a brawl and required the help of the people who were present at the scene, requesting a doctor.

The life of the victim was in serious danger after a fight in Albacete

Immediately, the young man offered his help to the police. Realizing that the victim -attacked with a bottle- had a serious arterial cut in the neck, he asked the agents for gloves and gauze to cover the wound until the arrival of the health services, who took him to the hospital. His performance, as indicated in the hospital, was essential to save the life of the wounded man.

During the tribute held on January 28, the acting Provincial Commissioner, Antonio Bueno Tébar, dedicated a few words of thanks to him in recognition of his brave performance.

