This is the luxurious motorhome that Leonardo DiCaprio has bought

It could be said that the latest acquisition of the great Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio it is a 5 star hotel on wheels. For a price of 1.3 million euros, this is the luxurious mobile home that the actor has bought.

When someone lives from shoot to shoot, it is logical that they end up missing the comforts of home. Hence, more and more Hollywood stars are betting on creating a fully equipped mansion on wheels. They just did it Will SmithRobert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth or Robert deNiro. And now he has had the turn of the Oscar winner for ‘The Revenant’.

The Recreational Vehicle (RV) in question that DiCaprio has purchased measures 16 meters long and it has four sliders that double the available interior space. Inside, absolutely nothing is missing that could be found in a house. This has been commissioned by the expert company in this type of vehicle, King Kong Production Vehicles, which has customized the motorhome to suit the actor.

in a style classiceven vintagewith lacquered wood and golden touches everywhere, entering this mobile home is synonymous with meeting heated marble floora large fully equipped kitchen with marble and granite finishes, a living room with a dining room and even bar.

With a large refrigerator, plenty of storage space (in cherry wood) and everything a home could ask for, the luxury of this new Leonardo DiCaprio “home” is such that it does not lack two fireplaces to the space or a living room with mirrors on the ceiling and a large leather sofa. Although surely what has attracted the most attention has been the 40,000 euro shower waiting in the bathroom.

A shower that is a jewel

There are two bathrooms in this Leonardo DiCaprio mobile home. One of them, located in the bedroom, has been created as a true work of art. And it is that the shower screen has been created with walls made of recycled craft glass.

The manufacturer of the caravan claimed that it took two weeks to install the impressive shower due to the meticulousness that its assembly required. Another curious detail is the presence of a television on the bathroom door. A device present in more places than the latest luxurious acquisition of the actor who has just released a movie on Netflix.