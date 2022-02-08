They reveal that Camila Cabello wants to return with Shawn Mendes and he responds

The prestigious American magazine Ok Magazine has been assuring that the Cuban-American singer Camila Hair wants to resume the relationship he previously had with the Canadian singer Shawn Mendez.

It seems that Camila Cabello wants a second chapter in her love story, as a new report from Ok Magazine ensures that she seeks reconciliation everywhere. However, Shawn has already made it clear to him that he is not.

“Camila hasn’t gotten over it and has been trying to show her what she’s missing by sharing bikini photos,” the source said.

The statement also revealed that the Canadian singer is not on the same page as “he is focusing on himself and telling his friends that he has a creative streak and writes more songs now that he is single,” added the same source. Although the former couple met in January in Miami, Shawn made it clear to Camila that he “just wants them to be friends.”

“Camila has been desperately trying to maintain communication with him, but things are not going her way.” “It was very difficult for her, but she is starting to spend more time with her friends and is keeping busy. The relationship was becoming toxic and they decided it was better to stay friends,” the source concluded.

What do you think of these strong statements?