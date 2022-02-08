They identify the youngest “asteroid pair” close to Earth’s orbit, formed just 300 years ago

The largest of the asteroids is about a kilometer in diameter, while the other is about half the size of the first.

An international team of astronomers has identified the youngest “asteroid pair” that “passes close to Earth’s orbit”. The celestial bodies separated from their original body just 300 years ago and their properties are still difficult to describe due to their young age, reported the Lowell Observatory in the US.

The new study, which was published earlier this month in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, complements previous research carried out in 2019, when the two near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) were discovered. ), identified as 2019 PR2 Y 2019 QR6which have similar orbits around the Sun. The largest of the asteroids is about One kilometer in diameter, while the other measures approximately half of the first.

How were they formed?

Peter Fatka, from the Astronomical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences, was in charge of leading the research, where multiple modeling techniques were used from previous observations made by various telescopes. Thus the scientists managed to determine that the pair of asteroids separated from a single main body about 300 years ago and that they are currently a million kilometers from each other.

The results support the hypothesis of their common origin, but there is still discrepancy as to whether they derived from a comet or a larger asteroid, since standard models of asteroid pair formation by rotational fission (disintegration of an asteroid into new bodies) they could not fully explain the properties of both objects.

Given these observations, scientists developed new models in which the main body is assumed to be a comet, whose outgassing may have expelled both objects to their current orbital position.

However, “at present, the bodies show no cometary activity,” explained researcher Nicholas Moskovitz, who considers it a mystery how these two asteroids “could have gone from a single main body to individual active objects, to the inactive pair we see today.” in just 300 years.

“To get a better idea of ​​what process caused the disintegration of the main body, we have to wait until 2033, when both objects will be within range of our telescopes again,” Fatka concluded.

