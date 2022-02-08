They capture the crash against a pole of a Tesla with the autonomous driving system activated (VIDEO)

The owner of a Tesla Model 3 published a video on YouTube on Monday where he explained the details of the crash of his car against a pole that divides a highway from a lane for cyclists while the beta version 10.10 of the Complete Autonomous Driving system was activated. Tesla (FSD).

The mishap occurred on February 4 in downtown San Jose, California, when turning a corner, the vehicle’s FSD did not recognize the object bike lane signage and struck the post, causing minor damage to the car’s front bumper.

The driver reported that after the crash, Tesla’s ‘software’ did not detect the other poles installed on the street, so he had to intervene manually to avoid hitting again.

This is not the first incident in California involving the operation of Elon Musk’s company’s autopilot system. In November of last year, the owner of a Tesla Model Y claimed that the FSD was responsible for crashing into another vehicle when it entered the wrong lane in southeast Los Angeles, for which the National Administration of US Highway Traffic Safety, to launch an investigation.

The FSD is a ‘software’ that allows the vehicle to move autonomously after entering the destination data in the navigation system. But Tesla takes no responsibility for its use, warning all users that “Autopilot and full self-driving capability are intended to be used by a single driver.” fully attentivehave your hands on the wheel and be ready to take control any moment“.

