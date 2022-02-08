They almost drove her crazy, Jennifer Lawrence talks about the odyssey it was to work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet

After “Don’t Look Up” hit Netflix, the apocalyptic comedy directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.

The film continues to generate and not only because of the story of the two astronomers who must undertake a media tour to alert humanity about a comet that is on its way. to destroy the planet Earth, but in addition to the problems that some of its actors had on the set.

You can also read: Panama reports 1,614 new cases of COVID and continues with pediatric vaccination

Actress Jennifer Lawrence was a guest on a program with Stephen Colbert and in it he talked about his experience with the film.

During the conversation, the actress recalled the day they shot the scene in the film in which her character shares a car ride with DiCaprio and Chalamet and described that day as “the most annoying of her day”, since both actors drove her crazy:

“They freaked me out that day. Timothée was excited to be out of his house. I think it was his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and he was like ‘you know, this song it’s about, you know, blah blah blah. […] I don’t know, I just remember feeling miserable that day. But they are good guys.”

You can also read: Fatal deadline to renegotiate copper contract Panama generated concern at the national and international level

Of course, the whole conversation took place in a tone of comedy, so it was clear that Lawrence got along more than well with her castmates and that it was that particular day that she felt overwhelmed.