They accuse Gonzalo Pineda of breaking the code between the player and Atlanta

Gonzalo Pinedatechnical director of AtlantaUnited, accidentally hindered the negotiations between the team management and Jurgen Damm after some foolish statements that revealed the intention of the club of the mls with the Mexican player.

And it is that while Damm, his agent and the Atlanta privately negotiated the striker’s departure to best resolve the interests of all parties, Pineda revealed that they no longer had the player for the start of the season and that he was training separately, when in fact he was training with the youth of the subsidiary team.

“At the moment he is not in the team’s plans, at the moment he is training on his own and we obviously thank Jürgen for what he has brought to the team, but at the moment we are looking to go in another direction and I just hope that the board and his representative look for the best for him”, declared the strategist on February 2 at a press conference.

A source within the club revealed to ESPN that Pineda’s words affected the negotiations since before the market closure of the main leagues in Europe and the MX League it was more difficult to place the player, who refused to renegotiate his contract and reduce his salary.

“That Gonzalo came out to say what he said, watered everything. Gonzalo damaged the player’s image because at no time did he train alone, he continues to train at the club’s facilities, ”said the source to the aforementioned media outlet.

“The coach was wrong to come out and say those things when the club, the player and his agent were talking about everything internally and the coach came out to make an out of place statement. The club already told him that he was wrong to speak at that time, ”he continued.

At the moment Damm is ruled out of the squad Atlanta United that will face the 2022 MLS Season.

