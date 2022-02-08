These are the films nominated for the Oscars 2022 and where to watch them in streaming

The nominations for the 94th edition of the Oscars have been made public, and there are, as always, obvious presences and big surprises. Among the most talked about in Spain is, of course, the presence of two Spanish actors as finalists for Best Performance for the first time in history: Penélope Cruz (‘Parallel Mothers’) and Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’). However, neither ‘Mothers Parallels’ nor ‘El Patron’ have been nominated for Best International Film (although Alberto Iglesias wins another Spanish nomination: for best soundtrack for Almodóvar’s film).

In any case, we can start warming up for the gala on March 27. We have selected the most important films among the nominees and we tell you where to see them (apart from all the ones that, of course, you can go to see at the movies) from among the platforms of streaming. Let’s put on our best clothes.

‘Don’t look up’

One of the great bets of the year of Netflix takes four nominations, two of them main, although curiously its large cast does not scratch a single one. satire of adam mckay has occupied the conversation on the internet for several monthsand his sardonic script has the ballots to be recognized for it.

Nominated for: Best Film, Original Screenplay, Editing and Music.

Best Film, Original Screenplay, Editing and Music. Where to see it: Netflix

‘The power of the dog’

Nothing less than 12 nominations takes this Netflix production that is sweeping the awards season. Some of them, like best director (Jane Campion, becoming the first woman nominated twice for this category in the history of the awards), are almost guaranteed, much more coming with the precedent of Venice. Her extraordinary cast has also been fully recognized.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Jane Campion), Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actor (Two: Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Cinematography, Production Design, Music and sound.

Best Picture, Director (Jane Campion), Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actor (Two: Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Cinematography, Production Design, Music and sound. Where to see it: Netflix

‘Being the Ricardos’

Of course, Aaron Sorkin’s look at the Golden Age of Amazon-produced television had to be recognized, as always happens with the nostalgic audiovisual at the Oscars. However, who has taken all the nominations has been its cast: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and JK Simmons, which makes all the sense in the world, since it is a film completely led by its interpreters.

Nominated for: Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Actor (Javier Bardem), Supporting Actor (JK Simmons)

Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Actor (Javier Bardem), Supporting Actor (JK Simmons) Where to see it: Prime Video

‘Tick, tick? Boom!’

Received with some controversy and also with some coldness, the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda It briefly passed through theaters and ended up on Netflix, occupying a not very crowded space. This fictionalized auto-biopic about Jonathan Larson’s first steps before composing the mythical ‘Rent’ has an indisputable asset in the interpretation of Andrew Garfield, and this has been recognized by the Academy.

Nominated for: Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Editing

Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Editing Where to see it: Netflix

‘The tragedy of Macbeth’

How could it be otherwise, this brilliant, almost abstract and very dark adaptation of ‘Macbeth’ at the hands of Joel Coen It takes a couple of nominations that highlight its highly original visual section, almost avant-garde horror film. Well deserved nomination for Washington, and a shame Frances McDormand didn’t get another one.

Nominated for: Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Cinematography, Production Design.

Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Cinematography, Production Design. Where to see it: AppleTV+

‘It was the hand of God’

The almost infallible Paolo Sorrentino composes here a semi-autobiographical piece that takes place in a Naples submerged in poverty during the eighties. Rites of passage, teenage tragedies and the best football as a backdrop are the keys to this film, which gets yet another nomination for a Netflix that can boast of its contribution to the highest quality cinema this year.

Nominated for: best international film

best international film Where to see it: Netflix

‘Charm’

And let’s go with the pan of nominations for best animated film for Disney. All of them well deserved, as is the case with this remarkable fantasy about inheritance and family fraternity with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. technically stunning, is the favorite of its category in a year full of great animated films.

Nominated for: best animated film

best animated film Where to see it: Disney+

‘Luca’

This year’s inevitable Pixar piece is this simple and highly emotional children’s adventure set on the Italian Riviera, and it’s full of nostalgia and color. His peculiar and warm aesthetic, his story of friendship between kids and his praise of difference They do not make it a clear winner in its category, but it does bring us back to the best Pixar.

Nominated for: best animated film

best animated film Where to see it: Disney+

‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’

The most corrosive family animated film of the year is this satire of our very modern concerns hanging from the screens. A story of fast-paced family understanding, with rebellion of the machines included and that brings the best seal of quality: the production is by the almost infallible Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (‘Spider-Man: A new universe’)

Nominated for: best animated film

best animated film Where to see it: Netflix

‘Ray and the last dragon’

The second Disney production (not counting ‘Luca’, of course) that has won a nomination is a more traditional story of exotic adventures, with fantasy creatures and a journey of self-discovery. The traditional Chinese legends and their charismatic dragons receive a facelift here spectacular thanks to the technology and the visual muscle of the production company.