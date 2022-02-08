These are the 10 most powerful phones of January 2022, according to AnTuTu

If you are looking for the most powerful mobile on the market, here are ten options that you can buy.

The first top most powerful mobile of 2022 is here. As usual, AnTuTu has shared its list of smartphones that have proven to offer the best performance in their synthetic performance tests.

For the first time, the test includes smartphones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platformwho have managed to dominate the ranking by taking over seven of the ten positions.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 dominates the first AnTuTu performance ranking of 2022

It is worth noting that the ranking includes only smartphones sold in China, and not those that are marketed globally. The global list will be published, as always, in a few days.

For that reason, it is not surprising that each and every one of the mobiles included in the top comes from manufacturers of Chinese origin. In that sense, the models of the vivo iQOO sub-brand are the ones that lead the ranking, being the iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 the best models in terms of performancewith average scores of more than 1,020,000 points.

The third position is occupied by the realme GT 2 Proanother model also based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, which in performance tests has obtained an average score of over a million points.

At the gates of a million points, the OnePlus 10 Prolocated in fourth position, above the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The sixth and seventh positions are the last in which we find models based on the latest Qualcomm platform. They are the Motorola Edge X30 and Xiaomi 12, two of the first models to be launched on the market with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside.

The last three models of the top equip a Snapdragon 888 Plus. They are the Black Shark 4S Pro, Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and iQOO 8 Pro.

