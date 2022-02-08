These 14 models have already upgraded

The Xiaomi updates are confusing to most users because of the regions and the hundreds of devices from your catalog. It can be quite difficult to know if a model already has android 12 or you will receive it in the future. It is possible that the upgrade is already running and that, for some reason, has not yet reached your smartphone. Today we tell you what mobile Xiaomi with Android 12 exist and have already updated or are updating at this time. And yes, we mean the overall update that welcomes all countries, not just China.

These Xiaomi already have Android 12

All devices in the following list have already updated or are they upgrading to android 12 Worldwide. It is a fairly complete list of devices, although the one that has not yet been updated is much more so.

Our goal is for you to know which devices already have Android 12 and that you update or force the update in case you have one of these models. It is also possible that in your country or region it has not yet arrived android 12although you will have the peace of mind knowing that it will soon.

My 10S V13.0.1.0.SGACNXM

My 11 V13.0.5.0.SKBCNXM

Mi 11 Pro V13.0.9.0.SKACNXM

Mi 11 Ultra V13.0.9.0.SKACNXM

Mi 11Lite V13.0.2.0.SKQMIXM

My 11 Lite 5G V13.0.4.0.SKICNXM

mix 4 V13.0.2.0.SKMCNXM

Redmi K40 V13.0.0.6.SKHCNXM

Redmi K40 Pro V13.0.0.12.SKKCNXM

Redmi K40 Pro+ V13.0.0.12.SKKCNXM

Redmi Note 10 V13.0.3.0.SKGMIXM

Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan) V13.0.3.0.SKRJPKD

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) V13.0.3.0.SKFMIXM

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China) V13.0.2.0.SKPCNXM

If your terminal is not on the list you should not worry too much, it is most likely in the development phase and before the end of the first quarter of 2022 update. All Xiaomi terminals that receive android 12 they will also receive MIUI 13 Stable, but not the other way around.

If you Xiaomi mobile receives MIUI 13 Stable you do not have to receive Android 12 officially. If your Xiaomi model is not in this selection, we recommend you take a look at the great list of Xiaomi phones that will receive Android 12.

