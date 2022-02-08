Theatrical releases on Netflix for 2022

It is the fifth time that I have done an article of these characteristics with Netflix. I collected the movies of 2020, original movies that were released in 2019, then those of the last quarter of 2018, the most interesting releases to come in 2017 and in this article we are going to collect the most interesting premieres of 2022. Last year my partner Pedro took the baton with the 2021 films.

Most of the movies have no release date, so we just have to wait for Netflix to announce them. Without further delay we begin.

Upcoming releases in 2022.

In this video there are up to 28 films, I will stick to the ones that arouse my interest the most, so I will not mention all of the ones in the video, and I will add some that are not in it. There are interesting things but it seems that there is a lot of rubbish with names, yes, important ones.

TheMother.

Jennifer Lopez embodies the mother who gives the film its title. A hired assassin who has managed, after a while, to live in peace and absolute anonymity. But there comes a time when his daughterwhom she had to give up for adoption to prevent her enemies from coming for her, is in danger, so she is forced to return to action.

The actress is accompanied Gael Garcia Bernal. directs Nikki Carodirector of the live action Mulan.

The proposal appeals to me. It reminds me of the Unforgivable drama which I liked, so I’ll give it a try.

The Adam Project.

Ryan Reynolds meet again with the director shawn levy: together they made Free Guy last year which raised 331 million dollars.

It is a time adventure story about a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront his late father. Reynolds is the protagonist; Mark Ruffalo plays his father and Jennifer Garner to his mother.

This one doesn’t quite fill me up, but it will fall sooner rather than later.

DayShift.

I hesitated to put it. I don’t trust this movie. Jamie Foxx is the main character. He plays a family man who leads a seemingly quiet life. He is actually dedicated to hunting vampires.

The downside of the proposal is the tone of comedy. Foxx has already collaborated with Netflix on the lackluster Project Power.

I won’t be in a hurry to see it.

The Gray Spy. 💖

Well, here we have what is the most expensive movie on Netflix right now. They lead the Russo Brothers and is starring Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling. A CIA agent tries to hunt down a former colleague of his who has exposed CIA secrets.

It’s one of the Netflix movies I’m most looking forward to seeing this year. Let’s hope it doesn’t disappoint.

Spider-head.💖

Chris Hemsworth returns to make a movie on Netflix after the magnificent Tyler Rake. And beware, this promises a lot. Directed by a director who calls me a lot, Joseph Kosinskidirector of the highly recommended oblivion and the sequel top gun.

In the near future, two young inmates deal with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments with emotion-altering drugs on prisoners.

In the script we have Rhett Reese Y Paul Wernick. His are the scripts for the two parts of Deadpool, Zombieland and 6 in the shadow.

This falls yes or yes.

Slumberland.

Phew, I have put it here for the director, Francis Lawrence and by Jason Momoa. But this movie scares me…

A young woman who discovers a secret map to the dream world of Slumberland. With the help of an eccentric outlaw, the girl will enter there fleeing from nightmares in the hope of being able to see her late father again.

You will tell me if it is worth it. I’m not attracted to it at the moment.

No, you’re not dreaming—that’s Jason Momoa with a full set of horns. Here’s a sneak peek behind the scenes at SLUMBERLAND, a new adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld. Coming to Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QZIaQbk7HM —NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 6, 2021

Pinocchio, by Guillermo del Toro.💖

Stop motion animated musical version of ‘Pinocchio’, set in Italy during the 1930s. William of the Bull Y Mark Gustafson direct this film, which in the original version has a stellar cast of voices: Ewan McGregor (Jiminy Cricket), David Bradley (Geppetto) and the debutante Gregory Mann (Pinocchio). They also participate finn wolfhard, Cate Blanchett (Oscar winner), John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christopher Waltz (Oscar winner) and tilda swinton (Oscar winner).

This falls yes or yes.

Sump. 💖

I’ve put my heart into it. And I don’t know anything about her, just that she’s Korean and she’s badass. I buy.

In this Korean action thriller, a man wakes up with no memory of who he is and with a mission: to rescue a girl.

The School for Good and Evil.

A group of young people are taken to an institution where they are trained to become heroes and villains. The interesting thing is in the cast. Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington Y Michelle Yeoh. Little else to note.

You tell me if that’s what I think I’ll pass word.

Enola Holmes 2.💖

So what do you want me to tell you? I had a blast with the first one. Resultona, nice, with a charismatic cast and a more than acceptable story. So I really like this movie.

Millie Bobby Brown Y henry cavill they continue with their idyll with Netflix.

I leave you with the criticism of the first part.

The Good Nurse.

This movie may be interesting. The Good Nurse will tell the true story of the pursuit and capture of Charles Cullen, one of the most prolific serial killers in history, suspected of murdering up to 400 patients during his 16-year career as a nurse, earning him the title: “The angel of Death”. Cullen was a married father who was thought to be a model worker before being implicated in the deaths of up to 300 patients over 16 years, spread across 9 hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The film will be an adaptation of Charles Graeber’s 2013 chronicle book about these events called The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.

In the cast we have two heavyweights, Eddie Redmayne Y Jessica Chastain.

Wendell and Wild.

Director of Nightmare Before Christmas Y coraline worlds, Henry Selickreturns with a new stop-motion animated film alongside jordan peele. I think that’s claim enough, right?

TheTakedown.

omar syprotagonist of Lupin, meets again with its director, louis leterrier. The film is the sequel to De l’autre côté du périph.

Now that Sy is back in the limelight thanks to the series, you have to keep an eye out for each new project of his.

The Sea Beast.

animated film of Chris Williamsdirector of Vaiana, Big Hero 6 or Bolt.

A girl who takes refuge on the ship of a sea monster hunter, whose life changes forever when she befriends the most fearsome beast of all.

The Mothership.

Starring Halle Berrywhich, like Sandra Bullock, finds its place on the streaming platform.

It’s been a year since Sara Morse’s husband (Berry) mysteriously disappeared from their rural farm. When he discovers a strange alien object under her house, Sara and her children embark on a race to find her husband, and discover the whole truth.

An interesting premise for which I will be attentive, to see what this proposal surprises us with.

Daggers in the back 2.💖

It is the most anticipated movie surely by all subscribers. The sequel to the outstanding Daggers in the Back.

Repeat Ryan Johnson in writing and directing, just like Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.

Essential.

So far I have highlighted the video. Now I’m going with some that I was surprised not to see in the video and that we will surely see this year.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

They are not my type of movies but I do not miss this one. The story is written by Faith Alvarez Y Rodo Sayagues who aim high in their careers, with films like the remake of Infernal possession or both parts of Do not breathe.

It works as a sequel to the original from 1974.

The next one opens 18th of February.

Revenge to Blows.

I’ve thought a lot about putting it on the list. But people, we have Iko Uwais giving yoyas right and left. The bad? Directed by Roel Reine. Click on his name and you will see what he has perpetrated throughout his career.

However, you have to give him a vote of confidence, although seeing the trailer…

It premieres on February 17th.

Blond.💖

A film surrounded by controversy; There was talk of Netflix censorship for a fairly graphic sexual assault scene that in the end has been consented to.

A little over three months ago, Netflix confirmed that it would premiere the version that the director Andrew Dominic delivered to the studio, without cuts or censorship.

And it seems that the role of Anne of Arms it’s so good that Netflix doesn’t want the movie to get lost in the drawer.

Based on the bestseller by the five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, Joyce Carol OatesBlonde is the boldly reimagined personal story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the 1950s and 1960s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

The Killer.💖

The movie of David Fincher began shooting two months ago; I understand that’s why it’s not in the video, but it will surely see its premiere in 2022.

For me it is the movie I want to see the most on Netflix. And it is that Fincher returns to work with a script of Andrew Kevin Walkerthe writer of that masterpiece that is Seven.

In addition, the leading role is for an actor in dire need of a hit, Michael Fassbenderaccompanied by tilda swinton.

The Killer It is about a lone assassin who enters into a moral and psychological crisis as he becomes aware not only of the consequences of his actions but also of the corrupt and moralless world around him. It is based on the French comic of the same name, which was made Alexis Nolent (who uses the pseudonym of Matz) and the artist Luc Jacamon.

Essential.

Havoc.💖

Another movie that I don’t understand that isn’t on the video. It’s already in post-production. For me, another of the most anticipated is that I pay attention to the names that we have here. On the one hand Gareth Evans in the direction and the writing and then we have Tom Hardy of protagonist.

With these names nothing should go wrong.

Hardy plays Walker, a detective who becomes embroiled in a criminal conspiracy. After a drug deal gone wrong, Walker is forced to work his way through the criminal underworld as he tracks down a politician’s son. Caught in a web of lies and corruption that spans the city, he might be the only one to unravel it.

Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker round out the cast.



Essential.

There are more things that I have left out because they have just started shooting or have not even started so I do not want to speculate that they will be released this year.

Greetings and be happy.