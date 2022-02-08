The work ‘Constant rain’ arrives at the Sonia Fajardo Forero auditorium

When it opened on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre, ‘Still Rain’ broke the weekly admissions record for a non-musical play. Photo: Courtesy University Foundation

constant rain hits the charts on February 17, starring Tiberio Cruz and Rafael Rubio. In the play, they play two police officers whose friendship is put to the test after an unexpected situation. The rainy days do not stop and the memories of the protagonists about what happened do not match.

The staging deals with the great themes of family, friendship, loyalty and honor. “constant rain it is especially a play about friendship and keeps the audience trying to figure out where the blame really lies until the very last line”, says Juan Fisher, its director.

constant rain is a theatrical piece written by Keith Huff, producer of Mad Men Y House of Cards, and was originally produced in 2006 in New York (New York Stage and Films Powerhouse Theater), and between 2007 and 2008 in Chicago (Chicago Dramatists and the Royal George Theatre). In 2010, it premiered on Broadway, starring Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig.

The work will be presented every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Sonia Fajardo Forero auditorium, of the Konrad Lorenz University Foundation.