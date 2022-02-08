The updated hatchback appeared in the first photos

The Suzuki Baleno arrives this year with its second ‘face lift’ of the current generation and the brand begins to reveal data.

It will be officially launched soon. Suzuki Balleno 2022 what does it have like main market india and it is there precisely from where new hatchback information is generated. The order books were opened in the Asian country.

With this came the discreet revelation of the first images of the updated vehicle that make the aesthetic changes evident, mainly in its front part. A second photograph showed details of the technological innovation standout on board.

Baleno premiered in Columbia in 2016 as a fresh proposal for the segment of the compact hatchbacks, the first update arrived at the beginning of 2019 and in 2020 the “Cross” version was added to the range. Soon we will be waiting to receive the new model.

What is known about Suzuki Baleno 2022

The update will help Suzuki Baleno to adopt new technology. Starting with its powertrain with the reference of the Swift hybrid system, it aims to add a new electrified option mild-hybrid in form of starter generator.

The basis of the system will be the same 1.2-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine from 83 hp and 115 Nm of torque that in its hybrid version can reach up to 90 horsepower. A new automatic transmission is expected to be configured.

Turning to the updates on board the hatchback, we find a new head-up display or head up display located in front of the driver. It will also feature a redesigned steering wheel and front panel, plus a ‘floating’ media center.

In what has to do with the changes in its exterior design, a ‘more mature’ personality is revealed that makes the model look more sophisticated. The radiator grille is bigger and wider, new bumpers, headlights more stylized and new sections on the taillights.

As we said, this advance from Suzuki served as an announcement of the advance sale of Baleno that is already available in the Indian market, meanwhile its premiere would be scheduled for this Feb. 10.

