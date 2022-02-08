“The Tender Bar” on Prime Video: review of the film starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

“I like being with someone,” says the boy JR (Daniel Ranieri) to his mother Dorothy Moehringer (Lily Rabe) by way of consolation while she seems to apologize for having brought him to live in his grandfather’s old house. For the mother, returning to her family with a son in tow, without a job, and without a husband to provide her with a monthly pension in the New York of the early seventies is synonymous with failure.

But in the healthy and innocent mentality of a minor, this situation can be a great opportunity. First, not to feel alone. In Grandpa’s house there are as many children as adults. In the house there never seems to be silence. Second, JR is presented with an opportunity to meet someone very special: Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). So far we have told what is, in general terms, the beginning of “The bar of great expectations”, the new film by director George Clooney, based on the memoirs of the renowned American journalist JR Moehringer and which is available on Amazon Prime Video .

But it would be a mistake to say that this hour and a half movie takes place only in a kitchen, living room, bedrooms and patios. “The bar of high hopes” (”The Tender Bar”) is fundamentally an exploration of the outside world. This if we think about the mentality of a child. Thus, just a few steps from the grandfather’s house is the Dickens Bar (yes, in homage to the creator of Oliver Twist) and everything that such a space can bring together.

We’re not talking about smelly drunks insulting each other over nonsense or teenagers taking drugs and then beating each other up. Uncle Charlie’s bar has noble customers, maybe drunk, but always good people. Each one has a story to tell JR, a boy who, like a sponge, ends up absorbing multiple stories about wars, love conflicts and more.

This George Clooney film is narrated in two stages. The first, as we have already anticipated, corresponds to the arrival of little JR to a new life, it also includes the discovery of the figure of Charlie as a surrogate or replacement father. And it is that the true father of little JR, whom we will only know as The Voice (Max Martini), is a radio DJ come to unless, as happens in millions of cases around the world, he forgot his biological role and visits his son every good number of years just to ask him “how is he doing”.

The second plane advances quickly and begins when JR (now a teenager and played by Tye Sheridan) embarks on the path that his mother traced for him: apply for a scholarship at Yale and become a great lawyer. Of course this is just a shell: deep down our protagonist dreams of being a writer, although the path will not be easy at all.

In both tenses, however, there is a coincident figure. We talk about Charlie. Bar owner, sports lover and of few words, this character played soberly by Ben Affleck guides JR’s steps almost from the beginning of the film to the end. He does it when —as his nephew is very young— he tells her “you better not play sports, you’re not good at it”, but also when he warns her “never hit a woman”. Eager to find mirrors where he can see himself reflected, little JR finds traits such as kindness, masculinity and honesty reflected in his mother’s brother.

“The Bar of High Hopes” is an interesting proposition, however, you’ll have it pretty tough if you’re looking to tempt a grand prize in the months to come. Although its distribution is correct (Affleck, Sheridan, Ranieri and Rabe are joined, for example, by Christopher Lloyd as the grandfather), in several sections the argument falters. It happens, for example, when Affleck disappears from the scene, which happens in several sections.

Although well structured and with extremely fine visual details (the light inside the bar almost always conveys an extremely realistic feeling), the truth is that there is nothing absolutely surprising in JR’s life story. It is – as has already happened with many – the story of a boy who, from his complicated socioeconomic condition, finds, thanks to his talent or intellectual capacity, an opportunity to excel in life. The theme is, obviously, something already touched by the cinema.

None of this, however, merits lowering the finger to this honest film, but above all capable of teleporting us to situations of family deprivation that many of us have experienced at some point in our existence. The best thing, without a doubt, is the performance of Ben Affleck, who confirms that he is capable of telling us a lot using only a handful of words.

THE TOKEN :

Synopsis: From director George Clooney and based on the biographical bestseller of the same name, the film follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) as he pursues his romantic and professional dreams. From a seat in his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, the protagonist learns the meaning of growing up from a colorful cast of local characters.

Original title: “The Tender Bar”.

Cast: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Classification: +16 years

Gender: Comedy drama

Rating: ★ ★★

