The surprising “bath of humility” that Rigoberta Bandini has experienced

Rigoberta Bandini was one of the protagonists of the past Benidorm Fest with his famous and vindictive song ‘Ow mom‘, a song that has been a success ever since and has made her one of the most listened to artists in recent days. However, in the last few hours she has wanted to tell a curious anecdote that has happened to her in a taxi and with which she has unleashed all kinds of reactions on social networks.

His song has generated some rejection for his message, although for the most part he has managed to conquer millions of people, who were disappointed with the resolution of the festival. In the last hours, and after having lived a few days in which her name has been very protagonist of social networks, Rigoberta Bandini has experienced a particular “bath of humility” after taking a taxi and seeing how the driver made a gesture when his own song played on the radio, something that has surprised social networks.

“Hearing you in a taxi and having the taxi driver change her, jojo, the best bath of humility possible. thank you universe”, prayed the singer’s message after the taxi driver decided to listen to another station while his song was playing ‘Ow mom’. In this way, a large number of people have not hesitated to react to this peculiar “bath of humility”, finding a great diversity of interpretations of this gesture, being one of the most commented topics of the last hours.

Hearing you in a taxi and having the taxi driver change it jojojj best bathroom of humility possible😂thank you universe — Rigoberta Bandini (@rigobandini) February 6, 2022

The reactions of the networks

Without missing a good sense of humor, many have pointed to a possible mistake: “surely he went to turn up the volume and was wrong. It should be a crime to do ‘skip‘ to some song of yours”; those who point to the lyrics of the song: “I think the shots go somewhere else. If she has changed it, it is because she plays the song for him, that is how it is… my 73-year-old mother loves it”; or those that summarize the anecdote perfectly: “asking him if he is afraid of our boobs”.