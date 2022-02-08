The surprises in the Pumas UNAM list for the Concachampions

The first duels of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League are just around the corner. Pumas will have their debut in the tournament against Saprissa of Costa Rica and as a visitor. The competition has already shared the lists that the teams decided to send with the elements that will be considered for said fair and in Pumas they did not think twice to register 35 elements from the beginning. For the same reason, there are some surprises that can come in handy for the fans.

It is well worth mentioning that Of those 35 elements, only 23 can be chosen 48 hours before each duel. And of that figure, only 18 may be used on the pitch. We cannot ignore the fact that of these players, two must be goalkeepers yes or yes, for which, even if they are registered, the chances of seeing a young element decrease considerably as it is a two-way final phase.

Among the surprises presented by the list sent by Pumas are José Luis Caicedo, a foreign element who joined the basic forces of Pumas and the Tabasco affiliate to make a place for himself. Said reinforcement was given by the work of Jesús Ramírez, who is no longer in the institution. José González and Miguel Ángel Carreón are also registered, who are the youngest and are prospects for the future of the University.

The complete list continues with Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo, Sebastian Saucedo, Higor Meritão, Juan Dinenno, Favio Alvarez, Amaury García, Jerónimo Rodríguez, Leonel López, Efraín Velarde, Omar Islas, Julio González, Rogério De Oliveira, Cristian Battocchio, Nicolas Freire , Álek Álvarez, Arturo Ortíz, Jesús Rivas, Emanuel Montejano, Washington Corozo, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Diogo De Oliveira, Santiago Trigos, Leonardo Tapia, Jose Luis Caicedo, José González, Miguel Ángel Carreón, Oliver Pérez, Ricardo Galindo, Juan José Miguel, Paul Bennevendo, Rafael Duran, Juan De Dios Aguayo, Octavio Paz and Gerardo Moreno.