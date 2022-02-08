The story behind Met Him Last Night

The new musical collaboration between pop stars has a story behind it that will leave you shocked. What hides ‘Met Him Last Night’ of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato? Know all the details.

Demi lovato returned to music with new songs and incredible collaborationsone of the most anticipated was with Ariana Grandewho for years has been one of the most influential singer-songwriters in the industry.

Ariana Grande and the former Disney girl combined their talents in ‘Met Him Last Night’a song extremely emotional where they combined the voices of both perfectly, an excerpt from the song says:

I saw the devil, yes I met him last night, we chatted and I think he’s fine, he seems to be a funny guy, he looks like my type.

The duo’s musical project excited both fandoms, since they wanted to listen to them together. When it premieredMet Him Last Night‘, some analyzed the meaning of the song and how much they represented the internal struggles of Ariana Grande Y Demi lovato.

But this new topic hides a history interesting, it was originally going to be played by a single singer, but it did not fit very well with the concept of his musical production. Know all the details.

‘MET HIM LAST NIGHT’: THE STORY THAT UNITES ARIANA GRANDE AND DEMI LOVATO

Producer Xavi shared that at the beginning ‘Met Him Last Night‘ was going to be part of the tracklist of ‘Positions’, the most recent record material of Ariana Grandethe actress Originally from the city of Boca Raton, she discarded the track because she thought it did not fit with the rest of songs.

Although the interpreter of ‘One Last Time’ removed ‘Met Him Last Night‘ from his CD, the musical team of Demi lovato heard the tune and became interested in including it on the album ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’.

Right after choosing her as part of the songs of the new project Demi lovato, Ariana Grande wrote the lyrics of song thinking about and the experiences that his colleague went through in recent years. OMG!

The collaboration of celebrities will bring new releases. Through a live on Instagram, Demi lovato confirmed that ‘Met Him Last Night’ will have its own official video, both she and Ariana Grande they are very excited about the clip. There is no release date yet, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

