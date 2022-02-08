The secret to lose weight and be in shape that Jennifer Lopez uses and more and more people in the m…

If we talk about Jennifer Lopez we are talking about an icon for many when it comes to how stay radiant. One of its secrets is to keep your metabolism always active and in constant movement. The versatile woman has been a star for a long time and has become a true sex symbol on her own merits.

Principles to achieve our goals

Are 52 years which already adds the actress, dancer, producer, singer… but we want to know how she manages to stay in shape. According Haylie Pomroynutritionist of the actress from the Bronx or Reese Witherspoon among other well-known celebrities, assures that no need to follow a strict diet or kill yourself in the gym, things that often come to mind when we want to stay in shape or improve our results. The message it sends is based on choosing the right foods at the right times and, thus, speed up the rate of metabolism.

For pomroy food is not even less the enemy, but the weapon with which we rehabilitate our body to revitalize the slow metabolism, and thus convert our body into a fat-burning machine. In his book ‘Metabolism Revolution’, Pomroy proposes six basic principles to have a healthy metabolism, and we wanted to know them.

The first of these principles advises eat something within 30 minutes of getting up, that is, it is forbidden to skip breakfast. Once we have recharged the body, we can eat an appetizer or snack and, in general, eat approximately every three hours and keep your metabolism active at all times.

The second principle proposed by Pomroy is also committed to the trend of “Real Food”what has been “real food”, or what is the same, minimally processed foods. The third of the principles is eat variedsomething key to lose weight according to Pomroy.

In bedroom place we should focus on quality rather than quantity of food, since if we eat little, the metabolism will work more slowly and “even the lettuce will be stored as fat”. Not counting calories, what a relief! And other good news in what is the fifth principle, which is eat food we like, in order to stimulate endorphins and reduce stress, something that improves our metabolism. Of course, with caution and good ingredients. Or the best possible.

Lastly, the sixth principle is perform physical exercise but in a particular way. Combine exercises based on cardio with other strength exercises, and also, if we take a piece of fruit before exercise, the better to burn fat.

Some principles that, as we see, are nothing to write home about, but apply a lot of common sense and some tricks that will help us with our goals.