The reinforcement that Jaime Lozano would ask to accept arriving in Monterrey

February 07, 2022 5:23 p.m.

The failure of Monterey in the Club World Cup after being eliminated in the first round has given much to talk about, because the board of the striped would not be happy with the work and the latest statements of Javier Aguirre where he commented that the team had never won the Club World Cup and did not expect anything less.

This is why the directive headed by Duilio Davino He would have already contacted Javier Aguirre’s substitute, it would be Jaime Lozano who would have put a condition to reach the Monterrey team, so those from the north would have to decide in the coming days.

Different Mexican soccer media assured that one of the requirements that it would request Jaime Lozano to sign with the Rayados is that the striker arrives, Alexis Vega, to your template. Player and coach met in the process towards the Olympic fair last summer, where the player from Chivaswas one of the most outstanding in said tournament.

The problem is that the striker is not looking to stay in soccer in our country because he dreams of traveling to the Old Continent. Even to sign his renewal with the Sacred Flock, it was necessary to have a clause that allows him to go to Europe, in case a good offer arrives, which suits both him and the club.

How much does Alexis Vega’s termination clause cost at Chivas?

According to transfermarkt, the forward of the Chivas de Guadalajara would have a value of 4 million dollars although this could be worth it because the Guadalajara team would seek to take advantage of the attacker in case other teams seek their services.

