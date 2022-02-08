The real reasons why Martino does not call Chuy Corona al Tri

The reasons why Martino does not call Chuy Corona to the Mexican team

February 08, 2022 07:30 a.m.

The goalkeeper of Cruz Azul, Jesus Crownhas shown that he is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, thanks to his performance, the cement machine has managed to stay in the top positions.

The most curious thing about all this is that despite the fact that he is one of the most regular goalkeepers, he does not appear in the Mexican teambeing his last call in the process of Juan Carlos Osorio.

According to W Deportes Radio, one of the reasons why Gerardo Martino does not call Jesus Crown It would be because of the rivalry that it would generate with William Ochoathe goalkeeper of America It brings a lot of money to Femexfut in terms of image and it would not be convenient for Ochoa to be on the bench.

Martino is a DT who takes care of discipline

One of the most cautious issues Gerardo Martino it is the discipline in El Tri, in fact, the Argentine strategist has removed several players for that issue as it was with Carlos Salcedo. In the case of Chuy, the fights in which he has been involved would affect his summons in Tata’s eyes.

