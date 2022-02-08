“The Power of the Dog” leads the Oscar nominations with 12 mentions | News

The film “The Power of the Dog”, by filmmaker Jane Campion, leads the nominations for the 94th edition of the Oscars with 12 nominations, which was announced by the Hollywood Academy on Tuesday.

Behind this drama are “Dune”, with 10 nominations, “Belfast” and “West Side Story”, with 7 each, and “King Richard”, with 6 nominations.

The Oscar for best film will be disputed between “Belfast”, “Coda”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story”.

Added to that list is the Japanese “Drive My Car”, which, like “Parasite” did in 2020, will compete both in the category of best general film and in the international section, which left out the Spanish “El Buen Patron”, to the Mexican “Night of Fire” and the Panamanian “Plaza Catedral”.

The rest of the nominees for best foreign feature film are: “Flee” (Denmark), “The Hand of God” (Italy), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan) and “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway ).

There will be a significant Spanish presence in the acting categories, as both Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz got a nomination for their work in “Being The Ricardos”, for him, and “Madres Paralelas”, for her.

Along with Bardem, the category of best leading actor will feature Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“ The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

Cruz shares the nomination with Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being The Ricardos”).

In addition, the Spaniard Alberto Iglesias, a regular collaborator of Pedro Almodóvar, will also be a candidate for the music of “Madres Paralelas”, nominated for best soundtrack, in which it is his fourth nomination.

However, the director from La Mancha has failed to appear among the nominees for best direction, which are: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”).