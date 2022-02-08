‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Dune’ Lead 2022 Oscar Nominations. Here’s the Full List
Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” dominated the Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday, earning 12 nominations.
Warner Bros.’ “Dune” secured 10 and “West Side Story” and “Belfast” each scored seven.
All four films were nominated for best picture, a category that has 10 nominees this year, as part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ equity and inclusion initiative. “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “CODA”, “King Richard”, “Nightmare Alley” and the Japanese film “Drive My Car” round out the rest of the best picture nominees.
Although Lady Gaga seemed to be one of the candidates for the best actress nomination for her role in “House of Gucci”, she was finally left out with Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”). , Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) took all five nominations.
The best actor category unfolded as expected with Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), each with one nomination.
The 2022 Oscar nominations included a rare first with “Flee,” a Danish animated documentary, which earned nominations for best international film, best animated film and best documentary film. It is the first feature film to be nominated in all three categories.
Kenneth Branagh also made history on Tuesday, having garnered seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career. His film “Belfast” earned him a nomination for best director, as well as best original screenplay and best picture.
Previously, Branagh was nominated for Best Actor, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.
The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and will be televised live on ABC.
And the nominated are:
best image
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Don’t look up”
“Drive my car”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“Liquorice Pizza”
“Alley of Nightmares”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”
best director
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Liquorice Pizza”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Best actress
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
Jessica Chastain, “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”
best Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, tick… Boom!”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton star opposite Will Smith in Warner Bros.’ “King Richard.”
Warner Bros.
Best International Feature Film
“Drive my car”
“Flee”
“Worst person in the world”
“The hand of God”
Lunana: a yak in the classroom
Best Production Design
“Dune”
“Alley of Nightmares”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
best cinematography
“Dune”
“Alley of Nightmares”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”
best visual effects
“Dune”
“free boy”
“No time to die”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch play Peter Parker and Doctor Strange in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Sony
Best Documentary Feature
“Summer of the soul (or when the revolution could not be televised)”
“Flee”
“Attica”
“Writing with fire”
“Ascension”
Best Documentary Short Film
“Audible”
“The Queen of Basketball”
“Guide me home”
“Three songs for Benazir”
“When We Were Thugs”
best original song
“No time to die”, “No time to die”
“Two Caterpillars”, “Enchantment”
“Just look up”, “Don’t look up”
“Until joy”, “Belfast”
“Somehow you do”, “Four good morning”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Charm”
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
“Flee”
Raya and the Last Dragon
“Luca”
Best makeup and hairdressing.
“Coming 2 America”
“cruel”
“Dune”
“House of Gucci”
“Tammy Faye’s eyes”
Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella.”
Disney
best film editing
“King Richard”
“Don’t look up”
“Dune”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Tick, tick… Boom!”
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Live Action Short Film
“The Long Goodbye”
“Dress”
“Ala Kachuu – Take and run”
“In my mind”
“Please wait”
Best animated short film
“Affairs of Art”
“Beast”
“Boxballet”
“robin-robin”
“The Windshield Wiper”
“Belfast” chronicles the life of a working-class family and the childhood of their young son during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland’s capital.
focus functions
Best Original Screenplay
“Liquorice Pizza”
“Belfast”
“Don’t look up”
“King Richard”
“Worst person in the world”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Lost Daughter”
“CODA”
“Drive my car”
“Dune”
best original score
“Dune”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Charm”
“Don’t look up”
“Parallel Mothers”
better sound
“Dune”
“West Side Story”
“No time to die”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Belfast”
Ariana DeBose plays Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new movie “West Side Story.”
20th century studies
Best Costume Design
“Dune”
“cruel”
“Alley of Nightmares”
“West Side Story”
“Cyrano”
Actress in a supporting role:
Ariana DeBose, ‘West Side Story’
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
Judi Dench, “Belfast”
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.