‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Dune’ Lead 2022 Oscar Nominations. Here’s the Full List

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” dominated the Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday, earning 12 nominations.

Warner Bros.’ “Dune” secured 10 and “West Side Story” and “Belfast” each scored seven.

All four films were nominated for best picture, a category that has 10 nominees this year, as part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ equity and inclusion initiative. “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “CODA”, “King Richard”, “Nightmare Alley” and the Japanese film “Drive My Car” round out the rest of the best picture nominees.

Although Lady Gaga seemed to be one of the candidates for the best actress nomination for her role in “House of Gucci”, she was finally left out with Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”). , Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) took all five nominations.

The best actor category unfolded as expected with Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), each with one nomination.

The 2022 Oscar nominations included a rare first with “Flee,” a Danish animated documentary, which earned nominations for best international film, best animated film and best documentary film. It is the first feature film to be nominated in all three categories.

Kenneth Branagh also made history on Tuesday, having garnered seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career. His film “Belfast” earned him a nomination for best director, as well as best original screenplay and best picture.

Previously, Branagh was nominated for Best Actor, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and will be televised live on ABC.

And the nominated are:

best image

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t look up”

“Drive my car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Liquorice Pizza”

“Alley of Nightmares”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

best director

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Liquorice Pizza”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best actress

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Jessica Chastain, “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”

best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”