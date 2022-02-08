The power of the dog at the Oscars 2022 is not Brokeback mountain

Where can you see the films nominated for the Oscars 2022?

the power of the dog Y Brokeback Mountain They are two different stories. It’s amazing to compare Brokeback Mountaina magnificent love story that ends with a hate crime (at least that is the version we are left with) and that as a whole constitutes a political statement, with the power of the dog, a film about quiet revenge. What yes, what the power of the dog talks about many kinds of love (between siblings, between mother and child, between husband and wife, between lovers) and many kinds of desire (the desire for a better life, the desire to be someone you don’t dare to be, but also the desire of making life impossible for others in a conscious way), as well as constituting a reflection on how, in the end, we human beings are often a mystery to ourselves, and that concludes with a crime for love (from Peter to his mother and well thought of Peter with himself)… but it is a slowly cooked revenge. Which brings us to the comparison. Just because there are gay characters in the West are they already similar movies or of the same genre? It’s as if you now compare the character of Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) in euphoria and Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and you conclude that they are the same character: they are bad because they are sexually repressed. Jack Twist cannot make up his mind to choose between happiness and fear. The kind of toxic masculinity he poses the power of the dog has absolutely nothing to do with the toxic masculinity (harmful, and in the case of the ending, criminal) shown in Brokeback Mountain. The cruelty of Phil Burbank, the character of Benedict Cumberbatch, towards himself, towards Rose (Kristen Dunst) and Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) has nothing to do with Ennis del Mar and Jack Twist, no matter how much we find trapped characters in which they do not fit and that they do not find any alternative. Phil finds an alternative: hatred towards absolutely everything, except his brother, whom he idolizes. Phil is not defined by repressing his sexuality. He defines that he is a bad person.

The comparison between the two films has been fueled by the nomination of the Netflix film for the 2022 Oscars. It is true that the film adaptation of the novel leaves things out that are in the book and that explain much better the behavior of Phil: Beginning with the close relationship with his brother, which the novel expands on, and ending with the fact that Phil is indirectly responsible for the death of John, Peter’s father and Rose’s husband. Seen this way, from the very moment Phil burns Peter’s paper flowers, in reality, it’s all a story of revenge cooked for much longer. Since that is removed from the movie, let’s just leave it be that revenge is cooking from the moment Peter becomes aware of how Phil treats his mother: he drives his mother into alcoholism and despair, again, when it seemed that I had found love. Peter is constantly evaluating, waiting for the perfect moment to attack.

the power of the dog It is also inspired by a true story. At least in part. The novel draws on the life of Thomas Savage, author of the novel, published in 1967. The director and screenwriter Jane Campion visited the ranch where Savage grew up and met with the writer’s relatives who were still alive. The novel is semi-autobiographical, based in part on the time Savage grew up as a gay teenager on a ranch in Montana. At a press conference after a screening of the film at the New York Film Festival in October, Campion acknowledged that Savage, at least partially, inspired the character of Peter (Savage died in 2003, at the age of 88). . “He came to the ranch in a similar way to Peter: his mother married a man and his brother was the inspiration for Phil Burbank.” Campion and his team were able to see photos of the real people who might have inspired the story of Savage’s novel, including someone who had lived with his family and who might have been the inspiration for Bronco Henry, the mentor the character had a crush on. of Cumberbatch.

“I believe that [Savage] he actually had an uncle who harassed him and he died of anthrax poisoning, although apparently he didn’t kill him for it, but instead got infected by a splinter from a pole,” Campion said.

All this has little to do with Brokeback Mountain, and, however, as one of the protagonists, Phil, is gay and happens to be a cowboy (a ranch from Montana), they want to put the two films in the same bag. As if, in addition, such a bag existed. Which in turn brings us to the nominations. Because The Power of the Dog repeats nominations: Best Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actors, Director, Screenplay… Back in the day, Ang Lee’s film only won Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Soundtrack and Director. George Clooney, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Weisz and Crash they got the awards. The film competed with biopics of Truman Capote and Johnny Cash and against Good Night and Good Luck, Munich Y The loyal gardener. They wanted to link the defeat of the film as the lack of courage of Hollywood to reward a story that fifteen years ago was controversial. The scene is different now. It is also the same as saying that a remake cannot win the 2022 Oscars.

