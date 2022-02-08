The Pokémon Company announces Latin Spanish translator vacancy

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokémon and Latin Spanish.

In the post that you have below, we can see a request / application / vacancy for a Latin Spanish translator. This is something that has made fans happy, considering that, until now, the games in the franchise have not been translated into this language. They were only translated into Spanish from Spain and many fans had requested translations into Latin Spanish.

Now this vacancy shows that the company seems to have an interest in translating their products (video games, anime, cards, etc. are mentioned in the job) into Latin Spanish. However, in the end they may only be in charge of translating certain areas or minor translations are carried out, so, as they point out from the request that came to us a while ago, we cannot confirm that the next game will be available in Spanish. Latin.

