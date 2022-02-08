the player that Santiago Solari’s squad would look sideways

When good results are lacking in a team like the Eagles of America, what are left over are the rumours. That is the situation that the cast of the Argentine suffers at this time Santiago Solariwrapped in rumors that indicate short circuits between colleagues and between some members of the campus with the coaching staff.

On the one hand, it transpired that, mainly, the defender Bruno Valdezthe steering wheel Richard Sanchez and the striker Federico Vinasthey feel annoyed by the boxes that moved back between the considerations of the Little Indian at the time of forming the titular formation for the meetings corresponding to the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

And on the other, through a publication made by the RÉCORD newspaper on Tuesday, February 8, it began to circulate that there would be players who look sideways at Alvaro Fidalgo. The Spanish midfielder who for some time has earned his place in the starting line-up, would be pointed out as the favorite of Santiago Solari.

In this context, it should be remembered that the former Real Madridonce the defeat was completed on day four of theClausura 2022 of Liga MX by 3 to 2 with him Athletic Saint Louissaid the team should “change in attitude”a confession that, in general, is not usual and that arouses greater susceptibility in the soccer environment.

When does America play vs. Santos Laguna for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari and the Santos Lagoon by Pedro Caixinhathe faces will be seen in the meeting scheduled to take place on day five of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX. The event in question will take place in the Corona de Torreon Stadium next Saturday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. CDMX.