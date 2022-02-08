The photos of Tom Cruise that confirm him as the next Iron Man in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The return of Iron Man to Marvel is highly anticipated by fans and Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It would be the perfect scenario. But will Tom Cruise take the place left by Robert Downey Jr? Look at the photos that confirm it!

To say that Marvel is in full growth would be lying, but there is no doubt that it does not stop reaping unparalleled success. With the start of its fourth phase, it once again demonstrated why it is one of the largest studios in Hollywood. During 2021 it had great premieres such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, but for this 2022 it will arrive with creations that will not be left behind. Among them is Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of Marvel’s favorite actors and now he’s back to star in his second solo movie. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of phase four of the study and, after No Way Home, is one of the most anticipated tapes by fans. Well, it turns out that now the sorcerer must face the events that led him to make certain mistakes in the third Spider-Man feature film.

However, the reality is that beyond what may happen in this film, what has caught the attention of fans is just a rumor: the possible return of Iron Man. Portrayed by Robert Downey Jr, this character was always one of the most loved and respected in the MCU. Therefore, after his death in avengers endgame fans of the franchise do not lose the illusion of seeing it again.

So much so that Cumberbatch’s next film could be the perfect setting for his triumphant return. Yes indeedeverything seems to indicate that, on this occasion, who would put on the Iron Man armor would not be Downey Jr, but rather Tom Cruise who would be in charge. There has been a theory for months that Tony Stark will be back at Marvel, but apparently he will be from another universe.

According to reports, the official presentation of Tom Cruise as Iron Man will be given in this movie. However, the truth is that there is no official confirmation from Marvel or any of those involved in these rumors. But, some recent photos of the actor that were leaked through social networks have left everyone speechless. It is that, in them the interpreter is seen with the superhero’s armor and in what seems to be a recording set.

In any case, it should be noted that Cruise is one of the best-known actors of the action genre in the film industry. And, since Marvel has not removed these images, the reality is that it could be another job that the actor would be doing. Although, the suit he’s wearing and the studio he’s in are worthy of a job at the company directed by Kevin Feige.