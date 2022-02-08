The next 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn’t seem to be all that “Pro”

Photo : Joanna Nelius/Gizmodo

The first batch of new Apple products of 2022 is expected to arrive in a event “on or about March 8,” and will include a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and possibly a more premium Mac Mini. With Apple’s new laptops not debuting until later in the year, those hungry for M2-powered MacBooks will have to be satisfied with just rumors for a little while longer, and the first rumors are here.

Mark Gurmann by Bloombergwho reported on the March 8 event, anticipates that Apple is planning a new MacBook Pro from n entry-level (or cheaper) to replace the 13-inch M1 model released alongside the MacBook Air in 2020. The updated version will resemble its premium siblings by ditching the Touch Bar, a change that would ultimately bury this piece of hardware in the same graveyard as the Butterfly keyboard.

However, you won’t get the more advanced features found on newer models of 14 and 16 inches. The 13-inch laptop will still be the “entry-level” MacBook Pro, and will therefore forgo several improvements, such as the 120Hz ProMotion miniLED display, faster processors, and larger storage options. Instead, it will have the same 60Hz LCD screen and be based on an M2 processor, the successor to the M1, Apple’s speedy entry-level or base CPU.

It looks like the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be a basic upgrade, getting a mandatory processor upgrade while also removing the Touch Bar, a feature that was widely derided. It’s unclear if Apple will do anything with its aging design, such as slimming down the bezels or bezels, and perhaps adding a notch. But we can cross our fingers that they include MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot, a trio of features that returned in the 2021 MacBook Pros.

If it doesn’t get these upgrades, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will still lag behind the other “Pro” models and continue to be closer to the MacBook Air’s specs, assuming the slimmer models get the same processor upgrade. The 13-inch MacBook Pro’s LCD screen is dimmer and less vivid than the miniLED panels on more expensive models, and its M1 base processor can’t compete with the more powerful M Pro and M Max chips. The 13-inch laptop should still be more affordable than the larger models, but differences in performance and features beg the question of whether this entry-level version is really “Pro.”

In other MacBook news, Gurman says that Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition feature, will likely come to an iMac before it hits laptops. The MacBook Pro 14 and 16 have a notch, but Gurman says the technology doesn’t exist to put Face ID on the frame of a laptop.

We don’t know when the new MacBook models are expected to arrive, but everything seems to indicate that it will be in the second half of 2022. There will undoubtedly be an endless stream of leaks and predictions during this time, and we can expect the arrival of several new Apple products, with the first batch scheduled for early March.