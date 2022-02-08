the new Jack Reacher who has made Tom Cruise forget

‘Reacher’ has become one of the new hits on Amazon Prime Video. The series, released this past Friday, has made a strong debut on the platform. An irruption so powerful that it has caused the fiction based on the character created by Lee Childs to have continuity with a second season.

For those who are not aware, Jack Reacher is a action hero, an ex-military man with an impressive service record and unrivaled investigative skills who stars in a series of novels that has a legion of fans. For this reason, in 2012 the character was brought to the big screen with TOm Cruise as the main incentive. Role that would repeat in 2016 with a second installment.

Of course, neither the British writer, whose real name is Jim Grant, nor the fans of the literary saga are convinced by the choice for a detail that is not trivial: the Jack Reacher of the books is a physical wonder. And it doesn’t escape anyone’s notice that Cruise, who did endow the character with charisma, is anything but a mountain of muscles.

Therefore, the choice of Alan Ritchson (39), known for his roles in the series Smallville, Black Mountain State, Black Mirror or Titanshas been willingly accepted by both the creator of the character and the fans because he obviously gives more profile with his 188 centimeters and an imposing musculature.

“I think size is important for certain parts of the narrative,” Lee Childs said of the character. “Reacher has to scare people, and he can do that more easily if he’s not a normal-sized actor,” Cruise adds in reference, although he has always been very respectful of the actor. Just like Richson. “I love Tom Cruise. I’ve seen all his other movies. He is an icon, a living legend. There’s no one like him. But I have not taken it as a reference for the role. I wanted to try to make Reacher my own out of respect for the fans who love the books and they want to see an authentic Reacher, ”says the actor in The New York Post, who has gained almost 15 kilos of muscle to play the character.