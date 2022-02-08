The new DT del Tri, Lozano tells him no and now there is a plan C

The new DT del Tri, now that with Jaime Lozano there was a refusal

February 08, 2022 11:39 a.m.

First was Michael Herrera who hit the proposal to take charge of the Mexican team. Second now on the list is Jaime Lozano, who, aware of everything that is handled within the Tri, preferred to leave the project to get involved in extra-sports issues with the FMF.

In that sense, Jaime Lozano surprised with his decision since he said no to Tri because he considered Necaxa’s offer more important, where he is guaranteed a project in which he can fully intervene, unlike Tri. According to Medio Tiempo, the issue between Necaxa Y Lush is closed.

But now, inside the FMF there is concern, because the strong candidates fell and will resort to plan C, which is not entirely to the liking of the directors, since it would put conditions that could affect the television business.

Who would be Tri’s plan C?

With the theme of Jaime Lozano Already one signature from Necaxa, the chips move and one of the television stations would put their coach. This is how Nicolás Larcamón could get on the Tri, for the support of TV Azteca, which is also a commercial partner, in this product called the Mexican team.

