The Myth of a “Super Boosted” Immune System (And What Experts Really Recommend for Staying Healthy)

February 7, 2022

Suddenly, we are all talking about immunity. But how much do we really know about her?

The writer scientific and YoryouUber Philipp Dettmer debunks one of the most common misconceptions.

The next time you wake up feeling a little under the weather, think of the army of soldiers fighting millions of enemies on your behalf within the fortress that is your body.

As the intruders attack hundreds of thousands of your cells, your immune system is mounting complex defensescommunicating over great distances and causing the rapid deaths of millions, or even billions, of these invaders.

Even if you’re mildly upset about being sick, what you’re feeling—runny nose, fever, sore throat, the general feeling of being a little “off”—is actually the effect of this battle.

The immune system is so complicated that if you compare it to climbing Everest, this will seem like a nice walk in nature.

Is the most complex biological system in the human bodyapart from the brain.

And now he is talked about more than ever.

The pandemic has introduced a new vocabulary into our lives.

We are talking about natural immunity in people who have recovered from covid and about immunity from vaccines.

Injections, boosters, side effects…these are suddenly as common topics of conversation as the weather.

But talking more about immunity doesn’t necessarily mean we understand it better.

Maybe the wrong concept more widespread is the concern that society has to achieve a strong, “super-boosted” immune system.

The Internet is full of products that promise to do exactly that.

From reposado coffee to protein powder, from mystical roots extracted in the Amazon rainforest to vitamin pills, the list is endless.

But what many people don’t understand is that the immune system It could be dangerous.

It is not something that we want to be unleashed without limits.

image source, Reuters Caption, The main purpose of T cells is to identify and kill invading pathogens or infected cells.

In a world where self-improvement is big business, the idea of ​​recharging the immune system is very appealing.

But it is not a strong immune system that we want, but a balanced one that keeps all the different systems in check.

We are talking about a complex and interconnected collection of hundreds of bases and control centers throughout your body.

They are connected by a superhighway, a network of vessels, as extensive and ubiquitous as the cardiovascular system.

image source, Getty Images Caption, It is an interconnected system.

In addition to the organs and infrastructure, billions of immune cells patrol these superhighways or your bloodstream and are ready to engage your enemies when called upon.

Billions more stand guard in the outer tissue of your body waiting for invaders to pass through.

There’s also trillions of protein weapons which you can think of as land mines.

Your immune system also has universities in which cells learn who to fight and how, and that they have the largest biological library in the universe, capable of identifying and remembering each possible invader that you may encounter throughout your life.

In essence, the immune system is a tool to distinguish the stranger.

It doesn’t matter if the other wants to hurt you or not.

If the other one isn’t on a very exclusive guest list that grants free passage, it has to be attacked and destroyed because the other one could hurt you.

foot soldiers that they keep you healthy:

Macrophages: they devour dead cells and living enemies, coordinate defenses and heal wounds.

they devour dead cells and living enemies, coordinate defenses and heal wounds. mast cells: filled with tiny pumps that contain powerful chemicals that cause local inflammation.

filled with tiny pumps that contain powerful chemicals that cause local inflammation. dendritic cells: As an intelligence agent, collect samples from dead intruders.

As an intelligence agent, collect samples from dead intruders. monocytes : type of white blood cell that can transform into macrophages or dendritic cells.

type of white blood cell that can transform into macrophages or dendritic cells. cells NK or natural killers : They hunt two types of enemies, cells infected by viruses and cancer cells.

They hunt two types of enemies, cells infected by viruses and cancer cells. Neutrophils: All-purpose weapon system designed to quickly engage enemies, especially bacteria.

All-purpose weapon system designed to quickly engage enemies, especially bacteria. Eosinophil: causes inflammation, fights parasites, activates other cells.

causes inflammation, fights parasites, activates other cells. Basophils: Like mast cells and eosinophils, they prolong an allergic reaction.

Like mast cells and eosinophils, they prolong an allergic reaction. T cells: They do many things, including coordinating other cells and killing cancer cells.

You’ve probably already got the idea: it’s a very complex system made up of many different components.

A well-functioning immune system know how much force Use for fight any infection.

Then, the idea of ​​fortifying these systems to be more aggressive is ridiculous.

Instead of a rugby player crashing into things, you want her to be a ballet dancer: highly trained, precise and able to strike with ease but dancing in harmony with the music.

There is an old Greek word, homeostasis, the balance of all things, which is why it defines what we should aspire for our immune system to be.

No one really knows how many cells of what type and at what level of activity are needed for the immune system to function optimally.

Anyone who says they know what it takes probably trying to sellyouand something

At least for now, there are no scientifically proven ways to make your immune system more aggressive through a superfood or pill.

Y if there were, it would be very dangerous to use them without medical supervision.

People prefer quick and easy solutions, but health depends on very boring things that people don’t want to hear. ANDexercise, a balanced diet and reduce stress. We all know these are good things for us, but we don’t want to do them.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Covid vaccines have made us talk more about immunity

The most important thing is to follow a diet that provides you with all vitamins and nutrients that your body needs, based for example on fruits and vegetables.

Your immune system constantly produces billions of new cells and they need nourishment.

The positive health effects of even moderate regular exercise they have known each other for a long time.

Good circulation allows immune cells and proteins move more efficiently and freely, allowing them to do their jobs better.

Exercise can also slow your decline in old age.

Leading less stressful lives has tangible benefits for our health in many ways, and one of them is the immune system.

Without going into too much detail, stress can trigger events that disrupt the work and balance of that system.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Diet is one of the things that most influences

Then why some people seem to get more colds and flu than others? There are three reasons for that.

The reality is that we are not the same.

The style choices of life do matter.

Maybe you smoke or don’t eat as well as others.

Maybe have a very stressful job or a job that exposes you to viruses, or maybe you just can’t get off the couch.

And then there’s the genetic. Everyone is a little different.

One person may be better at fighting viruses and another better at fighting bacteria.

And third is perception.

Everybody says they know someone who says he never gets sickBut that’s not true.

So maybe the next time you wake up with a runny nose or a little sweat, think about the army of helpers that keep you alive.

And instead of cursing your luck, you might want to say thank you.

Philipp Dettmer is the author of a new book IMMUNE and the creator of Kurzgesagt, one of the most popular science channels on YouTube.