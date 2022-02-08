the music he has used and with which he will compete in the final of Beijin 2022

Donovan Carrillo will compete in the final in the free skate program.

The skater Donovan Carrillo made his debut at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and became the first Mexican in 30 years to participate in that discipline in an Olympic event, his performance allowed him to qualify for the final in the free program. For this reason, we tell you what music he has used and which one he will use in his presentation this Wednesday, February 9.

In his debut in Beijing 2022the Mexican skater did his routine accompanied by the songs “Black Magic Woman” and “Shake It” of the guitarist Carlos Santana.

What songs are part of the Mexican’s next presentation in the Beijing 2022 figure skating final?

The songs with which it will be presented in the long program of figure skating in Bejing 2022 will be a mix composed of the following songs:

Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps by Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera

by Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera “sway” by Dean Martin

by Dean Martin “Mary” by Ricky Martin

It should be remembered that this musical combination was already used in the final of the tournament Finland Trophy which took place in October 2021.

Emblematic music in the career of Donovan Carrillo

The routines of Donovan Carrillo They have been characterized by putting the name of Mexico on high with their talent, which always accompanies emblematic songs. of compatriot musicians as representative as Juan Gabriel.

When the Mexican was 16 years old, he fascinated the public in Yokohama, Japan, with his routine that accompanied the theme “Until I met you” of Divo de Juarez.

But that has not been the only john gabriel song that you have used Donovan Carrilloduring the presentation of his programs, in 2019 he competed with the theme “I already know that you are leaving” in the 4 Continents tournament.

Donovan Carrillo He has also used very Mexican themes in his routines such as the “Mariachi Song (Brunette of My Heart)” Antonio Banderas’ classic with Los Lobos that was part of Robert Rodriguez’s film “Desperado”, in addition to making a mix with the emblematic theme “Crazy Mariachi”.

The Mexican has made use of the most traditional music such as danzón and mambo for his programs as with the classic “The old one” and the mambos “Frenesi” and “Mambo N.8” of the master Damaso Pérez Prado