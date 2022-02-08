The message of humility from José Juan Macías for the Chivas fans

José Juan Macías knows that to a certain extent he is responsible for what happened on his way through the Getafe from Spain and especially in the way he left Club Guadalajara to meet his dream of playing in Europe, for which he issued a message on his Instagram account dedicated to the fans with the acceptance that some ways of behaving were not appropriate.

In the post you made JJ Macías established that at all times he has been aware of constructive criticism and the ones that haven’t been so much about his career, but this also made him realize that some of his statements were also not the most successful: “I sincerely tell you that I was wrong in the forms, and in some of my statements, it was not the right tone, nor the right time”, José Juan Macías published on his social networks.

The 22-year-old Mexican striker said that in the immediate future his only goal will be joining efforts with their peers to meet the collective goals of Guadalajara at Closing Tournament 2022, Well, since he was a child he has always had the dream of being a champion with the team of his loves: “I want you to know that I return with all the attitude to add to the effort of the current squad and that together, we will fight until the end for the great goal that you and we long for so much.”

“I have always been a goat, since I was a child, and when I started my career, before imagining that I would go to Europe, dreamed of being champion with Chivas and making millions of fans happy. Just as the great generation of 2006 made me very happy at the time. I am here to give the best of me, to the great team that made me grow”, Macias abounded.

Thanks Getafe for the experience in Spain

The scorer also took time to show thanks Getafe and his teammates, arguing that he will always carry them in his heart: “Thank you for the time you allowed me to share with you, believe me it has been an enriching experience and I will carry you in my heart.”