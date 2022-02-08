The Matrix Resurrections co-producers sue Warner Bros. over streaming premiere

A co-producer of the feature film The Matrix Resurrections” sued the group in US courts Warner Bros. arguing breach of contract, after the studio decided to release the film on a streaming platform at the same time as in theaters.

The lawsuit filed in the city of Los Angeles (western United States) by the entertainment group Village Roadshow alleges the studio changed the release date of The Matrix Resurrections to generate more subscriptions on HBO Max, according to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

“Despite knowing full well that it could affect the film’s box office receipts and deprive Village Roadshow of any financial advantage that WB and its affiliates would enjoy,” the suit states.

It is the latest chapter in a growing battle between those who want to profit from theatrical releases and Hollywood studios who want to increase their streaming services.

This action follows the lawsuit already made and publicly announced by Scarlett Johansson against the Disney studios for loss of income because the film was broadcast on the Disney + platform when it was still being shown in theaters.

warnermediathe entertainment conglomerate from which Warner Bros. is a subsidiary., exhibited its 2021 catalog in hbo maxas Hollywood grapples with the Covid19 pandemic and closed theaters.

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth release of the plot starring the star Keanu Reeves. As of early February, it had grossed some $37 million at the North American box office.

The first version of the story The Matrixreleased in 1999, grossed $172 million.

