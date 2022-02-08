‘The Last Duel’, a film that highlights the misogyny of the fourteenth century

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is based on a medieval epic story.

hen it comes to epic battles, celebrated English director Ridley Scott knows best how to project all that historical ode through cinematography. A test eminent is ‘Gladiator’ (2000), with which he won multiple Oscars, including Best Picture.

And he proves it again in ‘The Last Duel’, a medieval fight dating back to the 14th century, whose story of true events in France is based on the novel by Eric Jager.

The film focuses on the wife of Sir Jean de Carrouges, Marguerite de Carrouges, who brings Jacques Le Gris, a friend of her husband, to trial for sexually abusing her. As we can expect, most people and organizations doubt her word, she even turns to Charles VI, who agrees to help her, although he decides that it will be through a duel to the death between Carrouges and Le Gris, on the condition that if his husband in battle, she will be tortured and burned alive for daring to make the crime public.

Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Bean Affleck, ‘The Last Duel’ highlights the misogyny that has always been present in human history. As if it were really a trial, the film shows us the three perspectives of its main characters, building a narrative of historical drama.

The script was the work of Matt Damon and Bean Affleck, who are working together again for the first time since they wrote ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997).

In an interview with important media, Affleck explained that the nature of ‘The Last Duel’ is to emphasize the traumatic experience of a raped woman and “part of what we wanted to show was the way in which corrupt, morally broken and misogynistic institutions they produce people who reflect those traits.”

