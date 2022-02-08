The Kardashian-Jenner clan will have a new reality show

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendal Jenner and Kylie Jenner are back together to give the world another taste of their luxurious life. This time, the “Kardashian-Jenner” clan prepared a new reality show from Hulu called “The Kardashians”, a program which premieres on April 14 of this year. It should be noted that this is a new format because now the Kardashians will be on a streaming platform, after their reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, these celebrities were on television for 20 seasons.

According to the most recent trailer for “The Kardashians”, all the daughters of Kris Jenner will participate in the program that promises to show the lives of these famous women. In the video, Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourt, Kendall and pregnant Kylie appear. They all come out wearing dresses in a white and beige color palette and each one is inside a display case that they break at the end.

A new era for the Kardashians

Despite the fact that the last chapter of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came out on June 20, 2021 and everyone thought that the Kardashian-Jenner era would end there, this did not happen. Well, it is necessary to remember that the farewell of Kim Kardashian and her sisters in this program that began in 2007 that is broadcast on channel E! it was very emotional. For this reason, all the fans of this clan thought that it would be the definitive end of this famous reality show.

Although it is a new bet with “The Kardashians”, these controversial sisters will not leave the spotlight for a long time. As data, the chapters will be released weekly every Thursday. In this new stage, the clan will show even more closely everything that happens in their lives on a daily basis. Also, what it means to be one of the most famous and media families in the United States.