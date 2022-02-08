The importance of Juan Escobar and Pablo Aguilar for the arrival of Ángel Romero

Angel Romero became signing of Blue Cross thanks to Juan Escobar and Pablo Aguilar. The player himself recognized on his arrival in Mexico the importance of his Paraguayan countrymen to finalize his signing with the cement club. In addition, the Guaraní winger acted as moderator at the La Noria facilities, where he introduced Romero to the rest of the squad.

“We welcome you to this group. We are fighting things and I know that with your quality you are going to contribute a lot”, were the words of the defender before the attentive gaze of the entire squad minutes before starting the training session. Romero for his part, thanked the gesture and also dispatched himself with words of thanks.

“They told me a lot about Cruz Azul, from the first moment the president communicated with me they were there. I asked them questions and they gave forward for the transfer to take place, so I would also like to thank Pablo and Juan who are teammates and happy to be with them.”the former San Lorenzo player came to say as soon as he set foot on Aztec lands.

And it is that the importance of Escobar and Aguilar went much further than a simple recommendation. According to information from reporter Armando Melgar, they even left Romero’s phone number in the Celeste offices.

“Juan Escobar and Pablo Aguilar were key in the arrival of Ángel Romero… well, they even gave the board the phone for the first approach,” Melgar wrote on his Twitter account. However, and despite the good vibes from the beginning, the bad news is that Romero will not be able to debut this Monday against León due to the lack of his work visa, which is still pending.