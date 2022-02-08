the headlines, surprises and absences that the nominations leave us

Related news

The Oscar nominations are now official, with the Spaniards starring in a historic day for our cinema thanks to the nominations of Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Alberto Mielgo and Alberto Iglesias. They are not the only headlines that the announcement of the nominations for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards has left us.

Being the most nominated does not mean that you are the favorite to win in best film

Over the next few hours you will be able to read numerous times that the power of the dog is the great favorite to succeed in the list of winners Nomadland thanks to his 12 nominations, two more than his closest rival (dunes) and five more than other Academy favorites (Belfast Y West Side Story) in this 94th edition of the Oscars. The recent history of the awards season shows that having more nominations and succeeding in the premier category are two very different things. In the last decade only Birdman Y the shape of water They took the Oscar for best film after arriving at the ceremony as the films with the most nominations.

‘The Power of the Dog’ could be Netflix’s first Best Picture Oscar

Jane Campion on the set of ‘The Power of the Dog’.



parasites He achieved a feat in 2020 that had never happened before at the Hollywood Oscars. A non-English speaking production won the award for best film, a historic recognition from an organization that had historically decided to protect its industry. The next top to knock down is for a streaming platform to win the Oscar. Netflix was left at the gates with Romethe only one of his films that has had a real chance of winning the award. Mank, The Irishman, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and story of a marriage dozens of nominations were added, but the golden statuettes were counted on the fingers of one hand. Belfast is the only obstacle for the company directed by Ted Sarandos on its way to the Oscar and Kenneth Branagh’s film was left out of best editing, considered “the Ohio of awards season.” Netflix should throw the rest in the six weeks left for the gala if it wants to get its long-awaited Oscar.

Denis Villeneuve, Caítriona Balfe and Lady Gaga, the unexpected casualties

Caitriona Balfe in ‘Belfast’.



Every year the Oscar race claims a victim unexpectedly. This year is no exception. Denis Villeneuve, the person most responsible for adapting Frank Herbert’s inadaptable novel (ask David Lynch), has been left out of the best directing category despite 10 nominations for dunes. Caítriona Balfe, present at all the key awards season precursors, has seen as her co-star in Belfast (Judi Dench) overtook him on the right at the last moment.

The loss that will raise more passions in social networks is, however, that of Lady Gaga. the actress of the gucci house has been the star who has left the most skin campaigning for nominations, but the Academy has preferred to rescue Penelope Cruz and Kristen Stewart. Other names that sounded strong and in the end have been left out are Bradley Cooper (nominated as producer by the alley of lost souls), Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Jared Leto and Ruth Negga. Another surprise has come with Being the Ricardos, forgotten in the categories of best film and original screenplay despite having three acting nominations.

Jesse Buckley, Penélope Cruz and Judi Dench, the biggest interpretive surprises

Jessie Buckley in ‘The Dark Daughter’.



Penélope Cruz was in many pools of experts, but the reality is that the actress of parallel mothers it had been left out of the Golden Globes, the SAG or the BAFTAs. His candidacy is a declaration of intent by the most international branch of the Academy. The most important surprises have come in the category of best supporting actress, with the presence of the British Judi Dench and Jessie Buckley. the grandmother of Belfast will opt for the Oscar for the eighth time in his career, surpassing the 7 nominations of heiresses such as Cate Blanchett and Kate Winslet. Dench has been nominated, like Penelope Cruz, without having been in any of the key awards of her career.

The one who will premiere this year at the Academy Awards is Jessie Buckley, an actress who had stood out in WildRose Y I’m thinking of quitting and that shines in the dark daughter as the younger version of the character played by Olivia Colman. The young Englishwoman has achieved the candidacy without hardly campaigning: she is currently on stage in London representing Cabaret with Eddie Redmayne.

‘Flee’ makes history with its three nominations

For the first time a production has been recognized in the categories of documentary film, animated film and international film at the same time. the romanian Collective and the fruit salad Honey were in international film and documentary, but the Danish flee has made full. The acclaimed proposal by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, which will hit Spanish cinemas on February 18, is the story of an Afghan refugee who decides to agree to tell his personal story on the condition that his identity is not revealed. To achieve this purpose, the director decides to use an animation style that not only protects the narrator, but also enhances his story, combining time and memory in a visceral and poetic way.

Netflix was unable to sneak a third candidate in the category of best film

In 1973, Paramount took three of the five slots in the best picture category with The Godfather. Part II, Chinatown Y The conversation. In recent weeks, experts speculated that Netflix could become the first major Hollywood studio to repeat the feat in nearly 50 years. Finally, the hidden daughter (three nominations) and Tick, tick… Boom! (two nominations) canceled each other out and the alley of lost souls, by Guillermo del Toro, took the last place in the category. Netflix will have to try again next year.

