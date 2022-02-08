The “forgotten” movie that now triumphs on Netflix

The appearance of Netflix completely changed the way of consuming series and movies and there are many products that the streaming service has managed to “revive” even though they were somewhat forgotten in the memory of its subscribers.

This happened again in the last few days with the movie ‘The master scam‘ (The Italian Job), a 2003 heist action film that is fondly remembered by many fans of the genre.

“The robbery of this brilliant thief is frustrated. To take revenge he needs the best team and a master plan,” indicates the synopsis of the film, which will soon have its own series.

The film tells the story of Charlie Croker (Mark Whalberg) and his gang of thieves, who are about to pull off a perfect and final heist: seize a truck full of gold by rigging Los Angeles traffic lights to create a gigantic traffic jam that facilitate escape.

‘The master scam‘ was directed by F. Gary Gray and stars Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, Charlize Theron, Seth Green, Jason Statham, Donald Sutherland and Mos Def, among others. It has a duration of 111 minutes.

The film was very well received by critics at the time and has several fans among lovers of the action and heist genre.

The film currently ranks as the seventh most watched film of Netflix worldwide, but in several countries it has been among the most chosen films by subscribers of the streaming service in recent days.

