The “forgotten” movie that now triumphs on Netflix

The appearance of Netflix completely changed the way of consuming series and movies and there are many products that the streaming service has managed to “revive” even though they were somewhat forgotten in the memory of its subscribers.

This happened again in the last few days with the movie ‘The master scam‘ (The Italian Job), a 2003 heist action film that is fondly remembered by many fans of the genre.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker